ClutchBet Integrates Instant Payments Including an Enhanced RTP Solution and FedNow with Pavilion Payments

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pavilion Payments, the leading omnichannel payments provider exclusively serving the gaming industry, announced that ClutchBet, a subsidiary of BlueBet Holdings Limited, integrated Pavilion Payments’ enhanced withdrawal product with Instant Payments, which includes Real Time Payments (RTP), FedNow and Same Day ACH solutions. These new enhancements are designed to decrease disbursement times while providing operators with a cost-effective method to deliver funds instantly to their players’ checking accounts.

BlueBet USA, Inc. (DBA ‘ClutchBet’) is an existing partner of Pavilion Payments, utilizing its industry-leading VIP Preferred® network of more than 3.5 million registered players that quickly and easily transfer huge sums of money to gaming operators. ClutchBet integrated Pavilion Payments’ innovative Instant Payments technology to initiate and settle payments instantaneously. Pavilion Payments’ Instant Payments solution allows casino operators to meet the evolving consumer demand for faster payments. Pavilion Payments sends patrons a confirmation email with their instant transaction, providing peace of mind that their payments are secure.

“At ClutchBet, we are committed to providing our customers with the most innovative, safe and efficient solutions for wagering online,” said Jake Francis, SVP Operations at ClutchBet. “With Pavilion Payments’ newest innovations, we can instantly improve the user experience by streamlining the payment process, allowing users to have access to winnings immediately. Since Pavilion Payments’ solutions are vertically integrated, implementing the Instant Payments solution was simple and efficient.”

Pavilion Payments removes the complexity of transferring money and gives patrons access to their funds as fast as possible, which is the leading factor of new customer acquisition in sports betting. The blending of RTP, FedNow and Same Day ACH technologies creates an unbeatable combination that ensures patrons’ needs are met seamlessly. If an account is unable to use RTP or FedNow, patrons can access their funds through Same Day ACH. Pavilion Payments enhances patron convenience by automatically requesting funds be moved at the earliest time possible in case the Same Day ACH window has passed.

“Our Instant Payments solution is a major step forward for our organization, as we now offer technology that is not only innovative for the gaming industry but for the payments industry as a whole,” said Christopher Justice, CEO of Pavilion Payments. “Patrons have come to expect instant payments, and now we can deliver that with our solution. Our mission is to continue to deliver a modern payments experience to the gaming industry by developing more payment solutions such as request for payment.”

About Pavilion Payments

Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create amazing consumer experiences and maximize spend across all their physical and digital properties. Pavilion Payments is the gaming industry's leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, providing integrated omnichannel and software solutions that enable flexible funding, play, and cash out. For more information visit www.pavilionpayments.com.

About BlueBet

BlueBet is an international online wagering provider and bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, with operations in Australia and the United States. BlueBet is powered by a proprietary cloud-based technology platform which is highly scalable and enables BlueBet to scale rapidly, as well as offering the platform as a white-labelled technology solution for B2B partners. BlueBet’s customer-facing websites and native apps have been developed using a mobile-first strategy, delivering a premium mobile user experience.