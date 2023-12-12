Tree Top® Named Official Snack and Juice Partner of US Youth Soccer

SELAH, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tree Top®, a farmer-owned, farmer-grown cooperative and leading producer of high-quality fruit-based products, including apple juices and sauces, has teamed up with the largest youth sport organization in the country, US Youth Soccer, as a sponsor and the organization’s Official Snack and Juice Partner.

The three-year sponsorship agreement connects Tree Top with US Youth Soccer’s 2.5 million players and their families through product samplings, on-site activations and in-venue signage at regional and national championship events, as well as brand integrations across digital and social media. The agreement also extends across US Youth Soccer’s online educational platform, US Youth Soccer University, the first-ever resource of its kind, providing Tree Top with the opportunity to sponsor and share nutritional-based content.

“We are excited to be teaming up with US Youth Soccer and see this sponsorship as a natural fit for us,” said Brad Olsen, Vice President of Marketing, Tree Top. “As the ‘Official Snack and Juice Partner’ of US Youth Soccer, we aim to bring real fruit goodness to the soccer field and help keep teams fueled up for every practice and game.”

Based in Selah, Washington, Tree Top is committed to providing trusted food products that people feel good about feeding their families.

“We are thrilled to partner with Tree Top and offer our membership high-quality products to power their play,” said Skip Gilbert, CEO, US Youth Soccer. “Proper nutrition is a key tenet for all athletes, and providing farmer-grown, fruit-based products furthers US Youth Soccer’s mission of providing world-class support, resources and leadership, helping every member fulfill their goals on and off the field of play.”

To learn more about Tree Top and its products, visit TreeTop.com.

About Tree Top:

Tree Top is a farmer-owned, farmer-grown cooperative owned by apple and pear growers. The cooperative was founded in 1960 in the heart of Washington’s apple country. Tree Top has led the way in premium-quality juices and apple sauce. With their fruit expertise and trusted sources of fruit, they now produce the widest array of fruit-based products and solutions for consumers and for most of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers. Tree Top operates six production facilities near the fruit in Washington, Oregon and California to create healthful fruit products made from simple ingredients to the delight of consumers around the world. To learn more, please visit TreeTop.com.

About the United States Youth Soccer Association (US Youth Soccer):

US Youth Soccer, the largest youth sport organization in the country, is on a mission to provide world-class support, resources and leadership, helping every member fulfill their goals on and off the field of play. US Youth Soccer registers nearly 2.5 million players annually. Through its programming, resources and leadership, US Youth Soccer is advancing the game for its 54 Member State Associations, 10,000 clubs and leagues and 1 million administrators, coaches and volunteers. US Youth Soccer connects families and communities to the power of sports and its shared love of soccer. US Youth Soccer provides a path for every player, coach and referee, offering programs that provide a fun, safe and healthy environment at every level of the game.