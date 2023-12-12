Zynga and Warner Bros. Pictures Bring Wonka to Words With Friends and Other Games

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures to feature one of this holiday’s most anticipated films, Wonka, in multiple Zynga games, including its iconic franchise Words With Friends. The game integrations will give players an inside look at the magical world of Wonka through custom in-game challenges, rewards, and film content. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced a collaboration with Warner Bros. Pictures to feature one of this holiday’s most anticipated films, Wonka, in multiple Zynga games, including its iconic franchise Words With Friends. The game integrations will give players an inside look at the magical world of Wonka through custom in-game challenges, rewards, and film content.

Starring Academy Award® nominee Timothée Chalamet in the title role, Wonka tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician, and chocolate maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. With familiar faces and brand-new characters and inventions, the film will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time. Starting on December 12, the film’s limited-time in-game integration will surprise and delight players in Words With Friends 2, as seen in today’s new game trailer: click here to watch the trailer on YouTube

In Words With Friends 2, a stylized Wonka avatar based on Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of the character in the film will invite players into his magical world to play chocolate-themed Friendly Faceoff word games. Those who win two games against the bright-eyed candy maker will earn an exclusive Wonka-themed frame as a sweet treat to proudly display on their player profile. To further celebrate, “Chocolatier” will be featured as the Word of the Day, putting players in a magical mindset ahead of the film’s premiere. Zynga players will also have access to limited-time challenges and rewards in Wonka's World of Candy and other Willy Wonka titles.

“Zynga is excited to continue our ten-year history of successful collaboration with Warner Bros. by bringing the world of Wonka to players in Words With Friends and other titles across our portfolio,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Games at Zynga. “We're always looking for new ways to bring engaging experiences to our players, and inviting our community to interact with one of the world's most beloved characters is a perfect golden ticket holiday surprise.”

“Wonka is one of the most highly anticipated movies this holiday season. By combining it with Zynga and four of their games, including Words With Friends—an evergreen cultural sensation that has connected millions of players for over a decade—we are creating unique opportunities for engagement that unite gaming and film fans across the big screen and mobile devices,” said Cameron Curtis, EVP, Worldwide Digital Marketing, Warner Bros. Pictures.

Launched in 2009, Words With Friends has grown from a popular mobile game to a global pop culture sensation. The franchise has expanded to new platforms such as Facebook Messenger, launched a hit sequel with Words With Friends 2, and brought innovative new ways for people around the world to play. The franchise’s success through this more than decade-long journey has been powered by player connections made through quick and clever wordplay that has become a touchstone in fans’ lives.

Check out the full trailer and all supporting assets here.

Zynga is a wholly owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO)

About Zynga

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. With a massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 5 billion times on mobile, including CSR Racing™, Dragon City™, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Monster Legends™, Toon Blast™, Top Eleven™, Toy Blast™, Two Dots™, Words With Friends™, and Zynga Poker™. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or the Zynga blog

About Wonka

From Paul King, writer/director of the “Paddington” films, David Heyman, producer of “Harry Potter,” “Gravity,” “Fantastic Beasts” and “Paddington,” and producers Alexandra Derbyshire (the “Paddington” films, “Jurassic World: Dominion”) and Luke Kelly (“Roald Dahl’s The Witches”), comes an intoxicating mix of magic and music, mayhem and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor. Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, this irresistibly vivid and inventive big screen spectacle will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time—proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you’re lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

Starring alongside Chalamet are Calah Lane, Emmy and Peabody Award winner Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, with Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. The film also stars Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, Rakhee Thakrar, Tom Davis and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

Simon Farnaby & Paul King wrote the screenplay, based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl. Michael Siegel, Cate Adams, Rosie Alison and Tim Wellspring are serving as executive producers. King’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Chung-Hoon Chung, Oscar-nominated production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Mark Everson, Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming and composer Joby Talbot. Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy is writing original songs for the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents, in Association with Village Roadshow Pictures, a Heyday Films Production, a Paul King Confection, “Wonka,” set to open in theaters and in IMAX internationally beginning 6 December 2023 and in North America on December 15, 2023; it will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are designed for console gaming systems, PC, and mobile, including smartphones and tablets. We deliver our products through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

