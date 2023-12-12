AtScale Deepens Connectivity with Alation to Empower Organizations to Build a Data Culture

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, the leading provider of semantic layer solutions for modern business intelligence and data science teams, today announced deepened connectivity with Alation, the data intelligence company. The partner-built connector enables all data personas to find, understand, and trust data definitions including metrics, dimensions, and hierarchies that are governed in an enterprise semantic layer.

By seamlessly integrating with AtScale’s semantic layer, Alation’s Data Intelligence Platform provides an intuitive search and discovery interface for users to explore and harness governed data definitions. Now, enterprise professionals can navigate a comprehensive array of metrics, dimensions, and hierarchies, ensuring they have the precise data they need for informed, consistent decision-making.

"AtScale is committed to enriching the data experience for businesses, and our partnership with Alation exemplifies this dedication," stated Elif Tutuk, Vice President of Product at AtScale. "With the general availability of our connector with Alation, we are empowering data practitioners, ensuring reporting consistency, and fostering a data-driven culture within enterprises. This integration reaffirms our mission to democratize data access and insights for all!"

"Alation’s partner-supported integration with AtScale’s semantic layer solution empowers users to effortlessly find and understand governed data definitions and harness the full potential of their data assets,” said Diby Malakar, Vice President of Product Management at Alation. “Together, we help our organizations unlock the value of data and make data-driven decisions confidently to accelerate the pace of innovation."

Key Features and Benefits of the AtScale Connector with Alation:

Enhanced Data Accessibility : Empower business analysts and data practitioners with easy access to governed data definitions including metrics, dimensions, and hierarchies.

: Empower business analysts and data practitioners with easy access to governed data definitions including metrics, dimensions, and hierarchies. Data Governance Reinforcement: Strengthen data governance practices by enabling users to interact with governed data elements within a unified and secure environment.

Strengthen data governance practices by enabling users to interact with governed data elements within a unified and secure environment. Improved Data Literacy : Uplevel data literacy by enabling everyone in the organization to discover analytics assets resulting in better data-driven decisions.

: Uplevel data literacy by enabling everyone in the organization to discover analytics assets resulting in better data-driven decisions. Understand Data Gravity: Facilitate how data becomes information and knowledge with full data lineage.

With the general availability of the AtScale connector with Alation, businesses can now unlock the full potential of their data assets. This integration empowers organizations to cultivate a data-driven culture, fostering innovation and strategic growth.

Learn more about Alation’s Data Intelligence Platform: https://www.alation.com/product/data-catalog/.

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter decision-making by accelerating the flow of data-driven insights. The company’s semantic layer platform simplifies, accelerates, and extends business intelligence and data science capabilities for enterprise customers across all industries. With AtScale, customers are empowered to democratize data, implement self-service BI and build a more agile analytics infrastructure for better, more impactful decision making. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions, enabling self-service analytics, cloud transformation, and data governance. More than 550 enterprises build data culture and improve data-driven decision-making with Alation, including Cisco, Nasdaq, Pfizer, Salesforce, and Virgin Australia. Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces list four times, is a 2022 UK’s Best Workplaces™ in tech and Best Workplaces™ for Women, and recognized as a 2022 and 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™. For more information, visit www.alation.com.