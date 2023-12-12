AscellaHealth and Tilde Sciences Team Up to Launch Best-in-Class Patient-Centric Program for Increased Access to Daraprim® and Enhanced Patient Outcomes

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy (SP) solutions company, announces that Tilde Sciences, specializing in the development and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals, has chosen AscellaHealth’s Specialty Pharmacy, Optime Care as its exclusive distribution, specialty pharmacy and hub/patient services partner. This selection is based upon their impressive track-record for seamlessly launching branded pharmaceutical programs for specialty and rare disease pharma/biotech manufacturers and their exceptional personalized patient care services and resources to support Daraprim®. Through the partnership, patients will experience uninterrupted access to this medication, with distinctive, tailored support programs implemented by expert care coordinators and innovative technology platforms to support custom patient communications, including educational support and interventions at key points in therapy that result in optimal compliance.

Dea Belazi, president and CEO, AscellaHealth, says, “Tilde Sciences recognizes the value of our years of experience in understanding the unique needs of patients with rare and orphan diseases or complex chronic conditions, expertise that clearly differentiates our patient-centric, end-to-end solutions and offers a more ‘human touch’ for people facing chronic illness and uncertainty. Designed to address the unmet needs of clients and patients, our capabilities encompass all milestones throughout the product lifecycle and beyond, with an exemplary level of personalized care management customized for specific therapies and proven to result in better individual outcomes and outstanding compliance rates. Proprietary technology and patient engagement tools provide actionable data metrics for program optimization every step of the way.”

This revolutionary patient support program goes well beyond a typical information hotline or static web information. Patients are the central point of focus for all services and programs which include individual care plans that address the ongoing care issues for patients, caregivers and families. Outreach is conducted during key points in therapy and technology tools support phone, email, text and mobile apps to effectively streamline communication and increase response rates. Throughout all stages of the patient journey, spanning program enrollment, welcome/benefits verification, prior authorization and financial assistance, care coordination, fulfillment and patient compliance, the personalized care of trained and skilled patient care coordinators is a hallmark of this approach.

Akeel Mithani, CEO of Tilde adds, “access to medications in the US has become increasingly complex. This poses a particular challenge for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. Time is of the essence in getting patients the medications they need to be well. At Tilde Sciences, our mission is to be on the forefront of identifying solutions that simplify access for critically ill patients. Our core belief is that people make the difference. We have selected AscellaHealth’s Specialty Pharmacy, Optime Care as our partner to service patients in need of our medicines. This was a decision we did not take lightly. Ultimately, we are confident that the people at AscellaHealth and Optime Care share our genuine care and concern for rare disease patients. We are thrilled to work together to simplify access to Daraprim®.”

About AscellaHealth LLC

AscellaHealth, a global healthcare and specialty pharmacy solutions organization, serving patients, life sciences manufacturers, payers and providers, offers a comprehensive portfolio of uniquely tailored, tech-enabled services supporting complex, chronic conditions or rare diseases that require specialty medications and/or cell and gene therapies. A recipient of numerous industry awards for innovation, including Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000, AscellaHealth’s customized, patient-centric approach is built upon proprietary technology processes for end-to-end solutions to streamline the commercialization of specialty medications and proactively address unmet client needs, optimize clinical health outcomes and improve the quality of life for this patient population. AscellaHealth brings a rare and special perspective to all stakeholders. Visit www.AscellaHealth.com.

About Tilde

Tilde Sciences is a United States based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of specialty pharmaceuticals tailored for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. For more information visit https://www.tildesciences.com/.