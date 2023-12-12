La-Z-Boy Partners with Fivetran to Accelerate Data-Driven Decision Making

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fivetran today announced that its industry-leading data integration platform is being utilized by La-Z-Boy Incorporated, a global leader in residential furniture. La-Z-Boy, which has a number of different brands including Joybird and Hammary, is leveraging Fivetran to break down data silos and accelerate data-driven decision making across the organization.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers. At nearly 100 years old, it is dedicated to bringing quality and comfort to people around the world, and providing the best customer experience. Central to this effort is data. La-Z-Boy has many stakeholders across the company that rely on data to drive the business forward. In order to do that, data from applications across the company must be centralized into one place. The company set out to modernize its data systems in early 2022. Fivetran was selected as an essential tool to help centralize La-Z-Boy’s data and provide teams with faster, more efficient information and data access across the organization.

“ Data is the common language that connects many teams and stakeholders across our company. Democratizing access to data is essential for us as an organization,” said Selwyn Samuel, Director of Data Analytics & Enterprise Architecture at La-Z-Boy. “ With Fivetran helping to power our modern data stack, we’re able to centralize data faster and improve access across the company – ultimately allowing us to accelerate data-driven decision making and better serve our customers.”

La-Z-Boy has already seen positive returns since modernizing its data architecture with Fivetran. The company’s supply chain team has democratized access to data, resulting in inventory optimization savings of more than $5 million and a 20% increase in shipping date accuracy. Also, the eCommerce team has improved sales order tracking capabilities, delivering a better shopping experience. More projects are underway to ensure all aspects of the business including marketing, merchandising, and demand planning are data-driven and efficient.

“ Fivetran's robust data movement capabilities have streamlined the execution of our data strategy. This allows us to swiftly and efficiently empower our business stakeholders with data-driven insights at scale," said Carol Lee, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at La-Z-Boy.

“ La-Z-Boy is a long-standing American brand that’s beloved by consumers. Its excellent customer service relies on fast, reliable access to data,” said Taylor Brown, COO at Fivetran. “ Their trust in our platform is a result of the consistent operational efficiency and cost savings we deliver to our customers. We’re proud to provide La-Z-Boy with a strong data foundation that will power their continued growth.”

