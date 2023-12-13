Carter’s and Shipt Expand Partnership to Bring Same-Day Delivery with a Personal Touch to Consumers During the Busy Holiday Season

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shipt, the retail tech company connecting consumers to delightful delivery with a personal touch is partnering with Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The new partnership brings convenience and time-saving opportunities to Carter’s customers during the holidays with the speed of delivery through Shipt.

Consumers will now be able to access all of Carter’s brands from the Shipt Marketplace, in addition to the Carter’s app, for same-day delivery of apparel and other family needs to markets across the country, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more, all powered by Shipt’s reliable shopper network.

“ At Carter’s, we know what it means to be a parent,” said Andrew Tashiro, Vice President, Store Operations. “ Sleepless nights, emergency outfit changes, growth spurts, sick days and theme days at school call for a quick fix, which is why we are thrilled to offer same-day delivery through a partnership with Shipt.”

Shipt and Carter’s are excited to work together to make moments big and small a bit easier and more convenient for families across the country. Both brands know the importance of showing up for expecting and new parents, supporting longtime caregivers, and offering thoughtful gift options for any family.

“ As a mom and a fan of Carter’s clothing, I am personally so excited to be adding Carter’s to our growing list of retail partners,” said Katie Stratton, Chief Growth Officer, Shipt. “ The holidays are always chaotic in the best way – and having the option to purchase apparel from Carter’s and have them arrive at our customers’ doorsteps same-day is a game-changer. This is just another example of Shipt seeking out partners who truly meet the evolving needs of our customers and their families.”

This new partnership with Carter’s expands consumers’ shopping experience options, providing a convenient way to purchase gifts and apparel this upcoming holiday season and beyond at select Carter’s stores nationwide. For more information on Shipt and Carter’s, please visit shipt.com and carters.com.

About Carters, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. They are also sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.

About Shipt

Through easy-to-use technology and a network of workers who love to go above and beyond, Shipt connects personal shopping and delivery to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt’s app and website offer consumers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt also helps power deliveries for retailers on orders placed on their own websites by leveraging Shipt Driven, a delivery-only last-mile offering. Shoppers and drivers on the Shipt platform are known for reliability and going above and beyond, including communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions.

Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt’s Newsroom.