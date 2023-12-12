OakStar Bancshares, Inc. Partners with KlariVis for Enhanced Data Insights Across its Three Banks – OakStar Bank, First Colorado National Bank and Community First Bank

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis proudly announces that Springfield, Missouri-based holding company OakStar Bancshares, Inc. has selected it as its data partner for its three banks, including OakStar Bank in Missouri, First Colorado National Bank in Colorado, and Community First Bank in Kansas City.

OakStar Bank strives to create a difference and leave a legacy through serving their customers, shareholders and communities with outstanding, personalized service. As a locally owned community bank, they are fiercely committed to helping customers build and meet their financial goals and believe that their community is at its best when everyone thrives.

Originally formed in 1903 as First National Bank, First Colorado National Bank stands as a beacon for building long-lasting relationships with the members of its community. With their simple organizational structure, the bank’s team can react quickly to customers' needs, helping local companies and consumers thrive.

As the oldest bank in Kansas City, Community First Bank is dedicated to the growth and stability of its community. Throughout the years, the bank has stayed true to its community banking values. Its directors, officers and banking personnel collectively have many years of banking experience and in supporting its community through educational, social, philanthropic and faith-based organizations.

"KlariVis was the clear choice when completing our due diligence on a data dashboard provider," said Matt McFail, CFO of OakStar. "The intuitiveness, flexibility and overall depth of data were all key factors. At OakStar Bank, we strive to get data into the hands of our bank presidents. By practicing the Great Game of Business, we empower them to make decisions that create wins for the company. This is nearly impossible if they don't know the score. With KlariVis, they know exactly where they are and what they need to do to hit their targets and win the game!"

Built by bankers with battle-tested, real-life community banking experience, KlariVis understands the data challenges specific to the banking industry. Its platform compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into intuitive, interactive dashboards, providing financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that empower teams, drive profitability and improve productivity at every level of the organization. In short, it’s community banking’s secret weapon in their continuing struggle to remain independent and compete with larger, national institutions.

"We're absolutely thrilled to join hands with OakStar Bancshares, Inc. as their trusted partner in decoding data for meaningful action," said Kim Snyder, CEO and founder of KlariVis. "In the world of banking, where data can feel like an overwhelming sea, OakStar understands the importance of navigating it wisely. We're genuinely excited about the journey ahead, empowering these three banks with insights that go beyond numbers – insights that will truly make a difference in the lives of the communities they serve."

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis enables banks of any size to accelerate growth by leveraging the data that is locked in its siloed banking systems. Developed on a modern technology stack, KlariVis lets banks see data in a way that empowers their teams and customers to live and work better. With the time saved on analysis, banks can put their new insights to work toward building a better bank. For more information, visit www.KlariVis.com.