Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ Applied Sciences (PAS) and TFS HealthScience Will Partner to Revolutionize Clinical Trials

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc.’s PINC AI™ Applied Sciences (PAS) and TFS HealthScience are announcing a landmark collaboration to accelerate global clinical trials and research innovation, improve patient outcomes and reduce health disparities.

The partnership will combine TFS’ capabilities, systems and clinical development expertise with PAS’ AI-enabled technology and comprehensive healthcare database. The collaboration will help expedite site and patient enrollment, reduce trial costs, accelerate the journey to commercialization, and ensure equitable access to groundbreaking medical solutions across diverse patient populations.

Eighty percent of all trials face premature termination or significant delays due to recruitment challenges – and marginalized populations, including Black and Hispanic individuals, remain historically underrepresented.

Leveraging comprehensive real-world data (RWD) and AI-enabled tools from PAS, TFS will gain enhanced capabilities to assess site suitability on a larger scale and focus on appropriate patient populations, investigator availability, therapeutic areas expertise and historical clinical trial performance metrics. This data-driven approach has already enabled PAS-supported trials to improve recruitment by 1800 percent and triple enrollment compared to baseline projections – significantly reducing enrollment periods and costs.

“The PAS-TFS partnership will bring the advantages of high-quality RWD/RWE and the benefits of AI-enabled technology to trial sponsors, investigators and life sciences entities worldwide,” said Denise Juliano, Group Vice President of Life Sciences at Premier. “Our combined strengths will help enhance data analysis, provide trial designs that are both diverse and equitable, advance early disease detection and reduce disparities with aim to advance global health equity.”

Dr. Bassem Saleh, Chief Executive Officer at TFS, emphasizes the global impact of the collaboration: “Technology, including AI, will help accelerate clinical research through efficient clinical trial designs, synthetic arms and faster patient identification and recruitment. Working with PAS will open new avenues for innovative clinical trials in Europe and the U.S., benefiting biotech, pharma and medical device companies across various phases and RWE studies and ensuring more inclusive and patient-centric research.”

The PAS-TFS partnership has plans for implementation in multiple studies per year across all therapeutic areas and indications. Data-driven designs will enable sponsors to integrate decentralized approaches with an emphasis on remote health and in-home patient monitoring options using mobile apps and wearables, helping lower overall trial costs.

This strategic collaboration is set to further enable TFS’s expansion in the U.S. and enhance PINC AI’s global influence, especially in the European market, leveraging TFS’s extensive network. By uniting their capabilities, PAS and TFS are committed to driving forward innovation in clinical research and offering efficient solutions that prioritize patient health outcomes and equity.

About TFS HealthScience

TFS HealthScience is a global clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) that supports biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies throughout their entire clinical development journey. In partnership with customers, we build solution-driven teams working for a healthier future. Bringing together nearly 800 professionals, TFS delivers tailored clinical research services in more than 40 countries and supports customers with comprehensive solutions through two strong business models: Clinical Development Services (CDS), which provides full-service support at all stages of the clinical development process and Strategic Resourcing Solutions (SRS), which offers expert insourcing, targeted recruitment, and strategic workforce management solutions.

About PINC AI™ Applied Sciences (PAS)

PAS is a trusted leader in accelerating healthcare improvement through services, data and scalable solutions, spanning the continuum of care and enabling sustainable innovation and rigorous research. These services and RWD are valuable resources for the pharmaceutical, device and diagnostic industries, academia, federal and national healthcare agencies, as well as hospitals and health systems. Since 2000, PAS researchers have produced more than 1,000 publications which appear in 264 scholarly, peer-reviewed journals, covering a wide variety of topics, and conduct population-based analyses of drugs, devices, treatments, disease states, epidemiology, resource utilization, healthcare economics and clinical outcomes.

About the PINC AI™ Platform

PINC AI™ is the technology and services platform of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC). With more than 20 years’ worth of cost, quality and operational data gleaned from 45 percent of U.S. hospital discharges, 2.7 billion hospital outpatient and clinic encounters and 177 million physician office visits, the PINC AI™ platform provides actionable intelligence to help improve outcomes, support improved financial performance and enable success in new, alternative payment models. PINC AI™ incorporates the 100 Top Hospitals ® Program that inspires hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to their patients and communities. PINC AI™ offerings rely on advanced analytics to identify improvement opportunities; support award-winning Strategic Collaboratives for value-based care, maternal and infant health, workforce innovation, and health equity; and consulting services for clinical and operational design, and workflow solutions to hardwire sustainable change. The PINC AI™ platform is also the data engine powering Premier’s newest brands – Remitra® and Contigo Health®. With a leading network of provider organizations, the PINC AI™ platform accelerates ingenuity and serves as a large-scale innovation catalyst in healthcare. PINC AI™ offerings and capabilities can be followed on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.