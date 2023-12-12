Tokio Marine America Upgrades to Majesco Intelligent Billing for P&C on Majesco Cloud to Empower Real-time Access and Data-Driven Business Decisions

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance platform software for insurance business transformation, today announced Tokio Marine America, a long-time Billing and Loss Control customer of Majesco, will upgrade to Intelligent Majesco Billing for P&C on Majesco Cloud to take control with real-time access to their mission-critical data and business intelligence reporting for enhanced decision-making. They will have access to all the Billing and Loss Control data and leverage Majesco’s business intelligence and generative AI tools as part of the intelligent billing solution.

Tokio Marine America conducts business in the U.S., writing all major lines of Commercial Property and Casualty Insurance and is licensed in all states, DC and Puerto Rico. The organization provides unique insurance and risk management tools from its experienced staff of account executives, underwriters, and loss prevention engineers and fair and timely claim settlement from a skilled team of claim professionals.

“ We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the Majesco team and leverage the advanced analytics tools built in the Intelligent Billing solution,” says David Gottschall, Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer. “ We’ve built a reputation on leading the market and providing customers with next-gen solutions to meet their current and future needs. Access to all our data in real-time will allow us to gain new insights for the business, while empowering us to make quicker and more informed decisions for our customers long-term.”

Launched in the Spring ’23 product release, P&C Intelligent Core Suite enables customers to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth and profitability. It leverages today’s advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, generative AI, and automation, enabling customers like Tokio Marine America to succeed in today’s fast paced digital marketplace. Powered by day-to-day analytics and AI based advanced analytics, Majesco’s P&C core suite is infused with insights making core insurance operations intelligent.

“ We’re thrilled to broaden our collaboration with the Tokio Marine America (TMA) team with the upgrade and move to the Cloud by bringing intelligent, AI-driven technology embedded in Billing to their organization,” says Prateek Kumar, EVP of Global Sales at Majesco. “ With ready-to-use interactive P&C insurance insights, customers like TMA can access data in real-time to make better decisions, improve productivity and enhance business outcomes.”

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&A insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 350 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 900+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.

For more information, please visit www.majesco.com and follow us on LinkedIn.