Expro and Di Drill Survey Services Expand Strategic Partnership

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Expro (NYSE: XPRO), a leading energy services provider, has renewed and expanded a strategic partnership agreement with Di Drill Survey Services Inc., a leading provider of high-end HPHT logging, Gyro survey services, and magnetic ranging for complex abandonment services to the oil & gas and geothermal sectors, based in Bakersfield, California.

The strategic partnership agreement formalizes and strengthens a growing relationship between two energy service companies committed to providing premium well integrity solutions to complex wellbore situations.

A previous agreement enabled Expro to provide its high temperature Kinley Caliper and downhole camera product lines to Di Drill to service predominantly geothermal operators in the western US. The new agreement has a wider scope both geographically and technologically.

Expro is now extending beyond the Kinley and downhole camera products, to also include its annulus intervention solution, Octopoda™. Di Drill in turn is making its high-quality gyros available for Expro’s specific call-in work. In addition, the agreement extends into newer regions such as Oregon, Washington, and New Mexico and across the border into Mexico.

Patrick Hanson, Expro’s Senior Geothermal Development Manager, commented:

“Our ability to partner with such a respected and entrenched company such as Di Drill aligns with our geothermal growth strategy to better serve the industry in regions where we don’t have physical locations or an established Well Intervention footprint. Di Drill shares the same core principles of safety, quality, and integrity as Expro. This partnership was an easy decision.”

Daniel McCall, President of Di Drill Survey Services, said:

“We are honored to have the ability to continue and grow our relationship with such an esteemed service provider in the energy sector. The ability to extend and offer existing services and additional new technologies to our business partners will allow for seamless operations between multiple services from a single provider. Thank you to the Expro team for trusting us to represent your incredible technology.”

Rodney Korczynski, Expro’s Technical Sales Manager for Well Intervention, and Integrity, added:

“This agreement underscores our shared commitment to delivering premium well integrity solutions for complex wellbore scenarios within the Oil & Gas and Geothermal markets. As we move forward, we anticipate exciting opportunities to innovate, collaborate, and drive positive change in the industry.”

The agreement goes into effect immediately and a co-marketing and business development campaign will follow shortly.

Notes to Editors:

Expro

Working for clients across the well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and what the Company considers to be best-in-class safety and service quality. The Company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

With roots dating to 1938, Expro has approximately 8,000 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries.

For more information, please visit and connect with Expro on X (formerly Twitter) @ExproGroup and LinkedIn @Expro.

