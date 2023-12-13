Vista Outdoor, Sport Dimension Announce License Renewal for Jimmy Styks Brand

The companies announced the multi-year renewal of their brand license for Jimmy Styks, a SUP market leader acquired by Vista Outdoor in 2015 that now falls under the company’s Revelyst segment. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ANOKA, Minn., & CARSON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), the parent company of 41 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor lifestyle products to consumers around the globe, and water sports products manufacturer Sport Dimension Inc. today announced the renewal of their Jimmy Styks LLC brand license with a global, multi-year partnership. Jimmy Styks, a portfolio brand of Revelyst, the recently renamed Outdoor Products segment of Vista Outdoor, is a stand-up paddleboard (SUP) market leader, dedicated to cutting-edge design and quality manufacturing of SUP products and accessories.

Vista Outdoor acquired Jimmy Styks in 2015 and began a brand license partnership with Sport Dimension Inc. in 2020. Jimmy Styks’ SUP portfolio provides easy-to-use platforms for water sport enthusiasts engaging in activities ranging from personal fitness to fishing. The company offers nearly 30 SKUs in epoxy and inflatable boards, as well as accessories. The brand, which is part of Revelyst’s Outdoor Performance platform, offers key water sports growth opportunities for Revelyst following Vista Outdoor’s planned separation of its Outdoor Products segment into a standalone public company.

“We are excited to announce the continuation of our brand license partnership with Sport Dimension Inc., which will keep the Jimmy Styks legacy intact for years to come,” said Jordan Judd, President and General Manager, Outdoor Performance, Revelyst. “The brand’s inflatable paddleboards, kayaks and accessories are unsurpassed in the market, having received accolades in numerous publications for innovative, user-friendly designs. Having a category leader like Jimmy Styks is a boon for Revelyst as we look to grow the brand’s product offering and market reach.”

As a leading manufacturer and distributor in the water sports industry, Sport Dimension Inc. is the ideal partner for Revelyst and Jimmy Styks as the companies look to expand the brand’s profile and product offering. Like Revelyst, Sport Dimension Inc. is focused on driving innovation and delivering consumers with products that enhance their outdoor adventures.

“At Jimmy Styks, our passion for water sports transcends the ordinary,” said PJ Elbing, Brand Manager, Sport Dimension Inc. “Whether you’re embarking on a tranquil journey across a serene lake, navigating through coastal waterways, or embracing the thrill of a river run, you can trust our products to offer unmatched stability, agility, and resilience. We don’t just make inflatables; we meticulously craft a harmonious blend of convenience, performance, and durability, setting benchmarks that challenge our traditional hard counterparts. We’re extremely pleased to partner with Revelyst and invite water sports fanatics to experience the Jimmy Styks difference.”

Below is a sampling of Jimmy Styks’ industry-leading products:

New – Pescado 11'6" Fishing Hybrid 2-In-1 iSUP/Kayak:

The Pescado 2-in-1 iSUP and kayak was designed with the fishing enthusiast at heart. This exceptional hybrid allows for smooth switching between kayaking and paddleboarding, thanks to its easy-to-detach seat, footrest, and bespoke fishing pole mounts.

All-Around – Puffer 11' Inflatable SUP

The Puffer 11' Inflatable SUP is an agile & speedier all-around iSUP that offers an exhilarating ride for those yearning to embrace the thrill of the open water. With its slim design, the Puffer ensures faster, smoother glides, making every journey a thrilling exploration.

Long-Distance – Channel 11'6" Inflatable SUP

The Channel 11'6'' Inflatable SUP is the ultimate choice for experienced paddlers seeking long-distance touring prowess.

Top-Selling Beginner – Mutt 10'4" Inflatable SUP

The Mutt 10'4" Inflatable SUP is a compact yet wide board that offers remarkable stability, giving beginners confidence on the water.

Boost Seascooter

Dive into a world of underwater exploration with the Boost Seascooter. Engineered with a streamlined dual-handle and powered by a potent lithium-ion battery, this compact single-motor design promises precision and agility beneath the waves.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. Brands include Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fox Racing, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, Simms Fishing, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition, Remington Ammunition and more. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products (Revelyst) and Sporting Products, provide consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com.

About Revelyst

Revelyst, a segment of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO), is a collective of makers that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Our category-defining brands leverage meticulous craftsmanship and cross-collaboration to pursue new innovations that redefine what is humanly possible in the outdoors. Portfolio brands include Foresight Sports, Bushnell Golf, Fox, Bell, Giro, CamelBak, Bushnell, Simms Fishing and more. For more information, visit our website at www.revelyst.com.

About Jimmy Styks LLC

Jimmy Styks has been offering Adventure For All with a line of Stand Up Paddleboards since 2013. In 2021 Jimmy Styks reintroduced the Puffer iSUP for sale online and for 2022 the brand was relaunched with a leading-edge range of SUP, iSUP, Kayaks, Water Mats, and Accessories. With this expanded range, Jimmy Styks brings quality craftsmanship and premium quality to key products that will align Jimmy Styks as an industry leader. Learn more about the Jimmy Styks range via https://jimmystyks.com

About Sport Dimension Ltd.

Igniting Adventure, Inspiring Thrills. Pioneering aquatic adventures since 1992, now driving innovation in outdoor sports, aquatic gear, iconic toys, and micro-mobility. Sport Dimension is a leading manufacturer and distributor in the water sports industry. Spanning surf, turf, and road, we continually expand and drive innovation & adventure in every step of our journey.