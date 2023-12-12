VISIE Inc., a Medtech Computer Vision and Spatial Computing Company, Joins NVIDIA Inception to Up Its Computing Power

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VISIE Inc., formerly Advanced Scanners, today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program that empowers early-stage companies revolutionizing industries with technological advancements.

VISIE is a medtech growth company researching, developing, and commercializing deep-tech optical scanners intended for use in robotic and navigated orthopedic, neuro, and spine surgery. VISIE’s optical scanners can produce snap image registration with over 1 million data points in just a second. They are designed to simplify surgical workflows and shave significant time off surgery while simultaneously increasing surgical precision by a factor greater than 10.

VISIE plans to leverage resources available through NVIDIA Inception, including NVIDIA’s powerful video-streaming tools, large language models (LLMs), machine learning (ML) pipelines, hardware, and software development kits (SDKs), as well as access to technical training and next-generation architectural design advice.

Tony Wonsyld, VISIE’s Director of Software Engineering, reports, “We will use NVIDIA’s resources to optimize our proprietary hardware and algorithms to make real-time patient tracking a reality. Further, the resources provided through NVIDIA Inception will support our efforts to provide a discrete hardware solution that easily integrates with surgical robotic and navigation systems to fulfill our customer needs.”

The program will also offer VISIE’s scientists and engineers the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts to further its AI-driven offerings.

“My team is eager to get their hands on NVIDIA’s resources. There is a tremendous amount for us to explore and leverage within Inception,” says Michael Landry, VISIE’s Head of Engineering. “We fully anticipate adding layers of robustness and efficiencies to our hardware and software with the access to tools we gain through this program.”

Doug Fairbanks, CEO of VISIE, says, “We are grateful for this opportunity to join a highly respected AI ecosystem. Becoming a member of NVIDIA Inception is an honor for us, and a nod to the potential and promise of our technology in healthcare.”

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, preferred pricing on NVIDIA hardware and software, and technological assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

To learn more about VISIE Inc. and VISIE’s 3D intraoperative imaging technology, visit VISIEVision.com.

About VISIE Inc.

Formerly known as Advanced Scanners, VISIE Inc. is a 3D computer vision and spatial computing company researching, developing, and commercializing revolutionary optical scanners for robotic and navigated orthopedic, neuro, and spine surgery. VISIE’s proprietary imaging hardware and software combines the power of optical physics and deep tech to make the unseen seen in surgery. The company holds nine U.S. and international patents and has won numerous awards for its technology, including the Anterior Hip Foundation’s Innovation Symposium Shark Tank and the Epilepsy Foundation’s Shark Tank.

VISIE’s 3D scanners are Investigational Devices and are not available for sale in the U.S.