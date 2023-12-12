Navenio Partners with Pavion in Major U.S. Hospital Deployment

OXFORD, England & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navenio, a global leader in the delivery of Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) for hospitals and health systems, announced today a new partnership with Pavion. Pavion is the world’s largest distributor of the Rauland Responder® an intelligent nurse call system employed by more than 4,000 hospitals in 40 countries to improve communication flow, increase accuracy and decrease response time, errors and wasted effort. The partnership is based on Navenio’s ability to integrate infrastructure-free non-invasive technology seamlessly into the nurse call system and other critical clinical and workflow systems in a hospital environment. The first installation for the partnership will take place at a federal hospital and research organisation with almost 700 beds located outside of Washington DC.

In the past, nurse call systems utilised beacon-based hardware requiring a large capital outlay for the hospital. Navenio’s proprietary real-time location technology requires nominal investment in both time and resources. The platform leverages smartphones and the fusion of multiple unique technologies creating a highly scalable indoor location service with an artificial intelligence tasking engine delivering immediate actionable insight. With Navenio’s hands-free RTLS system, a nurse, located near the site of a call, can rapidly enter a patient’s room, and address any need immediately as the system automatically turns off the patient’s call signal. The system also records data on how quickly patient requests are being addressed, supporting key metrics associated with patient satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to begin our US roll-out with such a prestigious research and hospital organisation and a partner like Pavion,” said Connie Moser, chief executive officer of Navenio. “The nurse call technology is a great example of where workforce efficiency can really improve the nurse and patient experience without invasive technology.”

Navenio has the capacity to expand the functionality of not only the nurse call system but also other processes required to optimise workforce efficiency such as housekeeping, environmental services, food service and pharmacy services.

Said Robin Nishiyama, director of sales at Pavion: “We are thrilled to have access to Navenio and are looking forward to sharing this innovative technology with other hospital partners. The accuracy of their solution, down to room level is just incredible and, combined with lower costs and relatively simple implementation, very compelling compared to other options.”

About Navenio

Launched in 2015 from proprietary technology developed at the University of Oxford, the Navenio team has grown to more than 60 people with a global footprint encompassing the UK and US. Navenio’s Real Time Location Service is smartphone-based, and through the fusion of four unique technologies creates a highly scalable indoor location service leveraging an artificial intelligence tasking engine delivering immediate actionable insight. Privacy and security are inherent within the Navenio technology, and the company is Cyber Essentials Plus certified, GDPR, HIPAA and NHS Data Security and Protection Toolkit compliant. Navenio was given a strong commendation in KPMG’s British Tech Pioneers 2020 Program and has been named as part of the DIT100 and Tech Nation’s Upscale 6.0 this year, as well as winning both commercial and academic awards. For more information visit https://navenio.com/

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 55+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data centre, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at http://www.pavion.com.