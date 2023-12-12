Infobip Partners with Community to Launch Global Mobile Messaging Platform

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infobip, a leading global cloud communications platform, and Community, the leading messaging and engagement platform that connects global brands, sports teams, film and TV studios, music labels, public figures, artists, and more to their audiences at scale through personalized experiences, have joined forces to unveil an expanded global mobile messaging offering. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies, enabling Community to extend its reach internationally and providing Infobip with enhanced access to the North American market.

Known for its innovative mobile messaging platform, Community previously operated exclusively in North America. However, with Infobip's robust technical infrastructure and extensive network of relationships, Community is now poised to engage global audiences like never before. Infobip's backend capabilities and cutting-edge tools will seamlessly integrate technologies such as WhatsApp messaging into Community's platform.

This collaboration empowers major brands, artists, celebrities, and properties that utilize Community to connect with their worldwide fan bases through personalized, precisely targeted mobile messages. Notably, the initial launch of select properties resulted in signups from over 100 countries within just 90 minutes. Data reveals exceptionally high engagement rates for Community messages compared to other communication channels.

“Through this strategic partnership with Infobip, Community is positioned to reach new heights by connecting our customers to new audiences and experiences across the globe,” said Josh Rosenheck, co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Community. “In addition to the value this brings to our existing business, I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to serve international customers in need of innovative ways to scale their audience engagement.”

For Infobip, this partnership represents a strategic entry into the large North American market, while Community leverages the opportunity to expand its global footprint. Together, they have achieved a successful launch and unlocked a range of capabilities through their technical collaboration.

"Infobip is thrilled to partner with Community to bring the power of personalized mobile messaging to a global audience," said Ivan Ostojić, Chief Business Officer at Infobip. "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to enhancing customer engagement and communication experiences worldwide."

Community and Infobip anticipate that this partnership will revolutionize mobile messaging for brands, artists, and organizations seeking to engage with their fan bases on a global scale.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey. Accessed through a single platform, Infobip’s omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact center solutions help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications to grow business and increase loyalty. With over a decade of industry experience, Infobip has expanded to 75+ offices globally. It offers natively built technology with the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices and ‘things’ in 6 continents connected to over 9,700+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. Infobip was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić, Roberto Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

About Community

Community is the messaging engagement platform that connects global brands, sports teams, film and TV studios, music labels, public figures, artists, and more to their audiences at scale through personalized experiences. For more information on Community’s Leaders, product offerings and more, please visit: Community.com.

DATA:

A leading Film Studio tapped into Community’s WhatsApp integration across several of their well-known franchises to engage global fandoms across 100+ markets to pre-sell movie tickets and merchandise and convert audiences to unique experiences and exclusive content releases.

A Grammy award-winning artist utilized the power of Community’s WhatsApp integration to conduct a one-of-a-kind giveaway of tickets to an event in London. Over 250 fans were selected for this event, creating viral engagement amongst fans.