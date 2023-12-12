DEFCON AI Deploys Artiv™ to DoD Networks on Second Front Game Warden®

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEFCON AI, an insights company that’s building a next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) toolset for the modern military logistics and transportation environment, and Second Front, a public-benefit software company focused on accelerating the delivery of mission-critical software-as-a service (SaaS) solutions to the U.S. government, today announced that DEFCON AI’s MS&A tool Artiv™ is now available to Department of Defense (DoD) customers through Second Front’s Impact Level 5 (IL5) production environment. The deployment of Artiv™ via Second Front’s Game Warden® DevSecOps platform, which is held in a “.mil” environment and established via an Authority to Operate (ATO), allows planners at the edge to securely coordinate operations.

Through Game Warden®, DEFCON AI leverages Second Front’s security controls and accreditation compliance which provides the evidence necessary for DoD and other government officials to evaluate risk levels and authorize the use of the application.

“DEFCON AI designed Artiv™ as a set of cloud-native modeling/simulation and decision support tools that is maximally useful to planners,” said Retired General Paul Selva, DEFCON AI’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “Our partnership with Second Front provides us with the channels to distribute our software safely and securely on GovCloud at IL5. This is a significant step toward demonstrating our ability to protect sensitive data as we make our invaluable products available to federal users whose charge is to keep our nation safe.”

DEFCON AI’s Artiv™ allows military personnel to test operational logistics and transportation concepts and train under various real-world scenarios so they can predict and plan around complexities and disruptions to ensure resources can be moved without interruption. Traditionally, MS&A environments have been server-based, but DEFCON AI’s partnership with Second Front will be the first-of-its kind cloud-native environment, enabling planning at the edge. With support for IL5, the Artiv™ platform is accessible and secure for the operational level planners within the DoD. The company’s deployment to IL5 allows a wider variety of DoD and Intelligence Community agencies to plan and analyze military responses to supply chain and mobility network disruptions in a distributed operations environment.

Having modern software that gives planners like military personnel access to real-world mission data that they can evaluate, analyze, and collaborate on has never been more crucial to maximizing national security. By making DEFCON AI’s Artiv™ available to federal users through Game Warden®, Second Front is facilitating that critical access.

Tyler Sweatt, Second Front’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to highlight the importance of closing the industry-government divide by making innovative software such as DEFCON AI more accessible to the federal government. The launch of DEFCON AI’s Artiv™ on Game Warden’s Impact Level 5 production environment highlights the value of enabling software delivery at the speed of operational relevance. We’re grateful to play a small role in the transformative work the DEFCON AI team is doing for their customers.”

About DEFCON AI:

DEFCON AI is an insights company that is building a next-generation modeling, simulation, and analysis (MS&A) toolset for transportation and logistics operations across a variety of sectors. Leveraging expertise in artificial intelligence, mathematical optimization, analytics, and software engineering, DEFCON AI empowers planners and leaders to formulate strategies for transportation modality, sustainment, and logistics operations as well as visualize, assess, and mitigate the potential impacts caused by disruptions. Visit us at defconai.com and follow us on social media (LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram).

About Second Front Systems

Trusted by software providers and government agencies, Second Front Systems, with its Game Warden® DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environments, enables rapid government access to cutting-edge SaaS for national security. Visit secondfront.com for details.