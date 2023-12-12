Digitate Announces Strategic Alliance with SymphonyAI to Fuel Enterprise Automation at Scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digitate, a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise software for IT and business operations, today announced a strategic alliance with SymphonyAI to integrate Digitate ignio™ with SymphonyAI Summit, an AI-powered IT and enterprise workflow platform that streamlines service and asset management across the enterprise. The alliance offering jointly harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) to transform IT and business operations, helping enterprises to accelerate their automation with enhanced event and incident management, service management, and change management, as well as provide an end-to-end solution for business health monitoring.

“Businesses using the integrated solution will gain improved system performance, stability, and availability with a one-touch operation that provides proactive system checks and issue discovery, SLA Management, and auto resolution before the end-user is notified,” said Satyen Vyas, CEO at SymphonyAI Summit. “Working with Digitate will bring successful AIOps implementation to customers across verticals at scale to increase business velocity and deliver superior end-user experiences.”

Digitate’s flagship AIOps product, ignio™, has been a pioneer in combining AI and automation to propel enterprises toward autonomous operations. ignio creates a comprehensive enterprise context, gaining a deep understanding of each organization’s unique environment, challenges, and objectives. This context-aware approach allows ignio to optimize automation through situation- and technology-specific actions, delivering tailored and efficient solutions that fuel enterprise agility, resiliency, and innovation.

“This strategic alliance with SymphonyAI Summit was driven by customer demand, with joint customers already live on the integrated solution. Leading enterprises are looking for AI-powered insights to dramatically reduce the complexity of their IT management, while enhancing efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control,” says Abhijit Deshpande, Global Head of Partners Alliances Ecosystem at Digitate.

About Digitate

Digitate is a leading software provider bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. Digitate’s flagship product, ignio™, is an award-winning AIOps solution that reimagines the enterprise business landscape with its distinctive closed-loop approach. It combines context, insights, and intelligent automation to predict, resolve, and prevent issues autonomously. Our customers span multiple industries and include global enterprises that are leaders and innovators. To stay up to date on ignio™ news and learn how our clients across the globe have benefited from our innovative solutions, visit us at www.digitate.com and follow Digitate on X and LinkedIn.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.