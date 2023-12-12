Upfort and Arch Insurance Partner to Expand Access to Cyber Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upfort, a cutting-edge cyber security and insurance platform, and Arch Insurance (Arch), a global provider of specialty risk insurance solutions and leading cyber insurance underwriter, today announced a strategic partnership to transform cyber insurance programs for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), associations and risk pools.

With cyber insurance premiums expected to grow by 20 percent year-over-year until 2025, more market segments need to access coverage to protect against evolving cyber risks.

“We’re excited to join forces with Arch Insurance to revolutionize how cyber insurance is bought and sold,” said Josh Riley, Managing Director of Upfort. “By integrating our technology with Arch’s industry-leading insurance solutions, we’re accelerating the world’s journey toward cyber resilience. We are proud to be the partner of choice for Arch to expand its cyber offering.”

Upfort and Arch will work with brokers to develop group programs prioritizing broad insurance coverage, competitive pricing, embedded security solutions and a seamless digital experience. This will allow insurance agents and brokers to promote cyber resiliency at scale, in addition to fostering more meaningful and productive connections with clients and prospects.

Amid changing market conditions, Upfort empowers brokers to serve organizations that have traditionally been harder to insure, particularly in recent years. Combining powerful loss control and automated underwriting with a user-friendly, low-touch process, Upfort allows Arch’s brokers to efficiently meet the needs of these businesses.

“At Arch Insurance, we’ve been thoughtfully growing our cyber brand to meet the needs of our customer base,” said Jamie Schibuk, Executive Vice President, Professional Liability and Cyber at Arch Insurance. “Partnering with Upfort equips us with the tools to deliver a sophisticated solution that combines the financial strength and experienced incident response services we provide with the powerful yet practical security solutions that Upfort has to offer. With Upfort, we’re well positioned to lead the pack in the fastest-growing commercial insurance line of business in history.”

Upfort is taking cyber resilience a step further and is the first to embed cyber security solutions within every Upfort program policy at no additional cost to the insured or broker.

Today’s partnership announcement is the latest development amid a series of company milestones for Upfort. Earlier this year, Upfort announced its transition from Paladin Cyber to Upfort and the company’s Series A funding round.

To learn more about Upfort, visit upfort.com.

To learn more about Arch Insurance’s Cyber product offerings, visit https://insurance.archgroup.com/north-america/united-states/offering/cyber/.

About Upfort

Upfort is a leading platform for cyber security and insurance that provides holistic protection from evolving cyber threats. Founded in 2017 to expand global access to cyber resilience, Upfort makes cyber risk easy to manage and simple to insure. Upfort delivers turnkey security proven to proactively mitigate risk and comprehensive cyber insurance from leading insurers. With proprietary data and intelligent automation, Upfort’s AI anticipates risk and streamlines mitigation for hassle-free underwriting. Insurers, brokers, and risk advisors partner with Upfort to offer clients resilience and peace of mind against cyber threats. In 2023, Upfort won the coveted Fortress Cybersecurity Award from Business Intelligence Group and was recognized as Top Infosec Innovator by Cyber Defense Magazine. To learn more about Upfort, visit upfort.com.

About Arch Insurance North America

Arch Insurance North America, part of Arch Capital Group Ltd., includes Arch’s insurance operations in the United States and Canada. Business in the U.S. is written by Arch Insurance Company, Arch Specialty Insurance Company, Arch Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Arch Indemnity Insurance Company. Business in Canada is written by Arch Insurance Canada Ltd.

About Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: ACGL) is a publicly listed Bermuda exempted company with approximately $18.0 billion in capital at September 30, 2023. Arch, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, provides insurance, reinsurance and mortgage insurance on a worldwide basis through its wholly owned subsidiaries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward−looking statements. This release or any other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries may include forward−looking statements, which reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in or incorporated by reference in this release are forward−looking statements.

Forward−looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward−looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or their negative or variations or similar terminology. Forward−looking statements involve the Company’s current assessment of risks and uncertainties. Actual events and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. A non-exclusive list of the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements includes the following: adverse general economic and market conditions; increased competition; pricing and policy term trends; fluctuations in the actions of rating agencies and the Company’s ability to maintain and improve its ratings; investment performance; the loss of key personnel; the adequacy of the Company’s loss reserves, severity and/or frequency of losses, greater than expected loss ratios and adverse development on claim and/or claim expense liabilities; greater frequency or severity of unpredictable natural and man-made catastrophic events, including pandemics such as COVID-19; the impact of acts of terrorism and acts of war; changes in regulations and/or tax laws in the United States or elsewhere; ability to successfully integrate, establish and maintain operating procedures as well as integrate the businesses the Company has acquired or may acquire into the existing operations; changes in accounting principles or policies; material differences between actual and expected assessments for guaranty funds and mandatory pooling arrangements; availability and cost to the Company of reinsurance to manage the our gross and net exposures; the failure of others to meet their obligations to the Company; a disruption caused by cyber-attacks or other technology breaches or failures on the Company or the Company’s business partners and service providers, which could negatively impact the Company’s business and/or expose the Company to litigation; and other factors identified in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with other cautionary statements that are included herein or elsewhere. All subsequent written and oral forward−looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward−looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.