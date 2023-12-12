Fils Builds on Sui to Solve Carbon Emissions and Achieve UAE COP28 Targets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sui, the next generation Layer 1 blockchain created by the technology team leaders that guided Meta’s Diem Blockchain project, today announced a partnership and technical integration with Fils, a platform that makes it easier for businesses to embody the core values of ESG.

The partnership will leverage Sui's blockchain to serve as the preeminent decentralised ledger for tracking carbon credits within the Fils ecosystem. The objective of the collaboration is to leverage blockchain technology to serve use cases in line with the ESG goals that modern businesses are seeking. Users will now also benefit from the unique crypto wallet infrastructure provided by Sui. For example, thanks to Sui’s zkLogin tooling, which allows end users to authenticate by simply using Web 2 social credentials, creating and accessing their wallets will be effortless.

The announcement was made during the final day of the COP28 Conference in Dubai, by Nameer Khan, the Founder and CEO of Fils.

"Sui offers speed and scalability that is unique, along with a commitment to sustainability that make them an ideal partner for us. We look forward to leveraging this capable blockchain to offer an unprecedented solution to one of the world’s most intractable challenges,” said Nameer Khan.

Fils officially launched in November 2023 and is already making waves in fintech as well as in the ESG space. Through its B2B2C product offering, the company is targeting several industries including financial services, hospitality, and e-commerce. Fils allows its users to impact the world by maximising the positive environmental impact of their actions through a simple API. Thanks to the integration of Sui's flagship offerings, Fils can now elevate the user experience and enhance the platform's capabilities through blockchain technology.

Greg Siourounis, Managing Director at the Sui Foundation, said, "The most important challenges of our era demand the most capable technology implemented by the strongest teams working together to build solutions. I am extremely proud to see Sui’s infrastructure being integrated by the forward-thinking team at Fils to address the crucial global issue of climate change in a fundamentally new way."

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivalled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences. Learn more: https://sui.io.

About Fils

Fils is an enterprise-grade digital infrastructure that enables businesses of all sizes to embed sustainable and climate action into their business models and customer journeys, across industries. Leveraging the latest, groundbreaking fintech innovation, Fils aims to transform the business landscape and bring about a better world for all, with every transaction to every action contributing to a thriving planet. With major partnerships with some of the leading names in the financial services industry, soon to be announced, Fils is growing rapidly, thanks to its ability to offer a powerful API that seamlessly embeds sustainability into the digital payment infrastructure, making it easy for any institution to play its part in creating a better future for all. For more information, please visit the website.