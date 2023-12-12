CACI Awarded $420 Million C5ISR Task Order to Support the U.S. Army

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) announced today that it was awarded a five-year, single-award, task order valued at up to $420 million to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center, and the Engineering and Systems Integration (ESI) Directorate. The Replication, Exploitation, and Analysis of Commercial Threats (REACT) task order was awarded under the Responsive Strategic Sourcing for Services (RS3) indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle.

“As complex, global system threats across all domains continue to escalate, CACI remains the Army’s trusted provider to continue its long-standing relationship protecting our warfighters from our adversaries,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are honored to deliver innovative expertise to combat these ever-evolving, advanced threats and support our customers in enabling and accelerating critical, mission-specific information and solutions.”

For this contract, CACI provides engineering support, including mechanical, electrical, and modeling and simulation, to counter growing multi- and cross-domain threats at a rapid-fire pace to protect U.S. forces around the world from commercial threats that are no longer just in the aerial domain, but also ground, subterranean, sea, and undersea domains.

