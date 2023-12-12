Hoffmann Green Signs a Preliminary Agreement With a Partner for a Licensing Contract in the US State of Florida

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces the signing of an agreement with a partner that defines the main points of an exclusive licensing agreement to build several Hoffmann units in Florida, a state in the southeastern United States.

As part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), a major $370 billion investment plan voted in 2022 in the United States to fund, over ten years, the country's energy transition and achieve the goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 50% in 2030 compared with 2005, Hoffmann Green and a partner have been engaged in discussions for several months with the aim of decarbonizing the construction sector in the State of Florida. After a series of successful tests, the two companies have reached an agreement setting out the main points of a licensing contract to be signed by March 31, 2024.

This licensing agreement will lead to the construction of several Hoffmann units in Florida, which will be built on the same model as H2, Hoffmann Green's second production unit based in Bournezeau (Vendée, North-West of France). These plants will be funded and operated by the partner who will market Hoffmann Green's decarbonated clinker-free cement throughout Florida. In exchange for this industrial and technological transfer, Hoffmann Green will receive royalties generated by this licensing model.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, said: "Following on from the contract signed with Shurfah in Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago, we are delighted to continue our international expansion with the announcement of this future site in the United States. This agreement with a Florida-based partner demonstrates the appeal, beyond our borders, of our clinker-free cement and our vertical production model. We are proud to be working alongside our partner to decarbonise the construction sector in a state as strategic as Florida, the third most populous state in the U.S.A."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com/