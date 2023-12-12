Broadwing Capital Announces Strategic Growth Partnership with Leading South Florida Roofing Services Company

DALLAS & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadwing Capital Management LLC, a Dallas-based private equity firm, announced today that it has partnered with Ed and Deb Campany by making a growth investment in Campany Roof Maintenance LLC, one of the largest providers of essential roofing services in Florida.

Founded in 2022 by Eliot Kerlin and Andrew Boisseau, Broadwing offers growth-oriented operational support to resilient companies in the lower middle market. Focusing on family- and founder-owned businesses, Broadwing utilizes extensive resource networks and a systematic approach to value creation in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Based in West Palm Beach, Campany provides roof maintenance, repair, and replacement services for condominium and homeowner associations, commercial properties, and high-end, single-family homes in South Florida. The company specializes in solutions for property owners and managers facing aging infrastructure, stricter insurance requirements, and a desire to minimize disruption to residents and operations. Campany’s success can be attributed to its ability to execute complex roofing projects professionally and on time and its commitment to superior customer service.

“This partnership makes sense for many reasons,” said Broadwing’s Managing Partner, Eliot Kerlin. “Campany is a critical provider of reroofing services to South Florida condos in a growing market. Its diverse portfolio of technical projects includes many larger than $5 million. Broadwing’s hands-on, collaborative approach will allow us to complement the company’s leadership team and implement our playbook to drive expansion.”

“The Broadwing team impressed us with their deep understanding of our business, commitment to strategic growth, and long track record of successfully investing in middle-market, founder-owned companies. We’re excited to work with them during our next chapter of growth,” said Ed Campany, Campany’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Tree Line Capital Partners, LLC provided acquisition financing to Broadwing, which was advised on the transaction by McGuireWoods LLP and Citizens M&A Advisory.

About Broadwing

Broadwing is a Dallas-based private equity firm focused on family-, founder- and operator-owned companies in the manufacturing and services sectors. Broadwing actively partners with management teams to build resilient investment platforms utilizing broad operational resources, including its systematic approach to value creation, the Broadwing Playbook. The Broadwing team has completed more than 70 acquisitions and deployed over $700 million of equity.