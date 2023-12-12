Chicago Fire FC Kicks Off Multi-Year Partnership with Carvana as Official Online Auto Retailer and Front of Kit Sponsor

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chicago Fire FC and Carvana, an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online, today announced a multi-year agreement exclusively naming Carvana the Official Online Auto Retailer and the Presenting Partner of Chicago Fire FC Regular Season. Carvana will become the Club’s Front of Kit Partner with its logo appearing across the front of Chicago Fire First Team, MLS Next Pro (Chicago Fire II), and Chicago Fire Academy home and away jerseys for all preseason, regular season, and post-season matches.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Carvana to the Club as our Front of Kit Partner,” said Owner and Chairman, Chicago Fire Football Club Joe Mansueto. “Carvana is an innovative company that has changed the automotive industry, and we’re excited to launch this partnership and to explore creative and unique ways to fully integrate our brands to best service our wonderful fans and the greater Chicago community. We’re thankful that Carvana has chosen to partner with the Fire and will work with us to positively impact our local community and help grow the beautiful game through support of the Club’s youth programming through Chicago Fire Youth Soccer and Chicago Fire Foundation programming.”

“Carvana is excited to partner with the Chicago Fire FC because it's a team with a rich history in the MLS and is doing great things both on and off the field,” says Ryan Keeton, Carvana Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer. "Carvana has served Illinois customers for almost a decade and this new partnership underscores our commitment to the Chicagoland area. We can’t wait to kick things off and look forward to connecting local fans to the team and the game they love.”

Carvana’s connection to and presence within the Chicagoland area has grown significantly in recent years. Carvana first brought one of its signature Car Vending Machines to Oak Brook in 2019, and opened another in Schaumburg earlier this year. Carvana’s innovative automotive retail experience allows customers to purchase a vehicle online from the comfort of home, taking advantage of the wide selection and convenience of ecommerce with home delivery and the peace of mind of a 7-day money back guarantee.

“Chicago Fire FC is thrilled to be bringing on Carvana as a premier partner,” said President of Business Operations Dave Baldwin. “Front of kit sponsors are one of the most important partnerships for a Club in the sport of soccer, and the Fire couldn’t be happier to welcome Carvana to the team and to proudly wear their logo across the front of our jerseys for the coming seasons. Carvana’s incredible support will allow us to continue to invest in the Club, both on and off the pitch.”

As part of the partnership, Carvana will be integrated across Chicago Fire Youth Soccer Club (CFYSC) and community engagement initiatives. Carvana will also become the presenting sponsor of Chicago Fire Discovery Centers, a talent identification platform created to build upon the Club’s existing scouting network, providing new pathways for players, especially from outside the pay-to-play model, to have the chance to be identified for the Chicago Fire Academy.

Carvana will help bring fun new unexpected experiences to the fan community throughout the season. Carvana will partner with the Fire to create the Carvana Delivery Platform, which will be used to deliver special experiences to Chicago Fire Season Ticket Members and community members. The Carvana Delivery Platform will provide three experiences: “Most Valuable Parent Surprise & Delight,” where fans will have the opportunity to nominate “Most Valuable Parents” in the Chicago community; “At Home Game Delivery” where the Fire and Carvana will reward a family in need with the ultimate Club viewing party; and “Season Ticket Member Delivery” through which Carvana and the Fire will reward five Club season ticket members with an annual gift. Additionally, Carvana will provide support to the Chicago Fire Foundation and their internationally recognized P.L.A.Y.S. (Participate, Learn, Achieve, Youth, Soccer) Program – designed to enhance the academic performance and development of key social and emotional skills of elementary school students through a sports-based curriculum – to deliver soccer equipment to up to 60 P.L.A.Y.S. program schools.

Chicago Fire jerseys for the 2024 season featuring the Carvana logo will be revealed in early 2024, along with a newly designed home kit. Additional details around the 2024 Adidas MLS jersey reveal and season schedule will be available in the coming months. For additional information on Chicago Fire FC, including information on the upcoming 2024 MLS Season, please visit: chicagofirefc.com. For regular Club updates, follow Chicago Fire FC on Twitter (@chicagofire and @vamosfire using hashtags #CF97 and #VamosFire), Instagram (@chicagofire), TikTok (@chicagofire), and Facebook at facebook.com/chicagofire/.

About Carvana Co.

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is an industry pioneer for buying and selling used vehicles online. As the fastest growing used automotive retailer in U.S. history, its proven, customer-first ecommerce model has positively impacted millions of people's lives through more convenient, accessible and transparent experiences. Carvana.com allows someone to purchase a vehicle from the comfort of their home, completing the entire process online, benefiting from a 7-day money back guarantee, home delivery, nationwide inventory selection and more. Customers also have the option to sell or trade-in their vehicle across all Carvana locations, including its patented Car Vending Machines, in more than 300 U.S. markets. Carvana brings a continued focus on people-first values, industry-leading customer care, technology and innovation, and is the No. 2 automotive brand in the U.S., only behind Ford, on the Forbes 2022 Most Customer-Centric Companies List. Carvana is one of the four fastest companies to make the Fortune 500 and for more information, please visit www.carvana.com and follow us @Carvana.

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club was founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup, the 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters’ Shield. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN’s 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The Fire plays their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com.

Excel Sports Management’s Properties division facilitated the introduction and supported discussions between Chicago Fire FC and Carvana.