Wealth Access Joins the Jack Henry Vendor Integration Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wealth Access, the leading customer data insights platform that unifies and enriches data to power hyper-personalized experiences for financial institutions, today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Vendor Integration Program (VIP). Participation in the program will provide Wealth Access with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable Wealth Access’ customer data insights platform to integrate with SilverLake System®. The Vendor Integration Program is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.

Wealth Access’ customer data insights platform integrates with SilverLake via jXchange™, a services-based programming interface that enables third-party vendors and banks to access the platform’s core data and business rules. The integrity of data is maintained throughout any data exchange, because access to business rules and data is managed through a service layer which governs these interactions.

Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial institutions’ existing books and records to enrich and unify data. This process creates a cohesive omnichannel digital experience and produces profound insights that fuel highly personalized banking interactions. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to eliminate siloes, see each client’s complete financial history and work across business lines to bolster customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. Wealth Access’ integration with SilverLake System via jXchange ensures Jack Henry customers can easily begin integrating the customer data insights platform to gain simplified access to the institution’s data through a single entry point.

“Most banks have not had the opportunity to centralize their data, which means customers face the inconvenience of logging into multiple entry points to access their information. Wealth Access is dedicated to equipping banks with the essential tools they need to streamline access to data, ultimately enhancing the financial journey for their customers,” said David Benskin, founder and CEO of Wealth Access. “Our participation in the Jack Henry VIP enhances our ability to support our banking relationships and empowers them to maximize customer engagements and drive growth across all banking business lines and services.”

Jack Henry’s VIP takes the customer out of the middle, providing vendors with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. VIP inclusion is not an endorsement of the vendor’s product.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 47 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Wealth Access

Wealth Access is an enterprise customer data insights platform that works with financial services’ existing books and records to enrich and unify data, generating deep insights that power hyper-personalized banking experiences. By intelligently unifying records across multiple systems, Wealth Access creates living balance sheets that enable service teams to see each client’s complete financial story and work across business lines to improve customer loyalty and drive higher revenue. As a result of its innovative enterprise-class solutions, Wealth Access today supports more than 200 customers with over $571 billion in assets on the company’s platform, including several of the largest banks in America.