Citizens Rolls Out Sustainably Manufactured Mastercard Debit and ATM Cards

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the full rollout of Citizens Bank, N.A.’s (“Citizens”) new sustainably manufactured Mastercard® Debit and ATM Card, the latest product in a collaborative partnership with its exclusive partner, Mastercard. Designed and manufactured to fuel sustainability and accessibility, the new cards are manufactured using 90 percent recycled PVC and feature Mastercard’s unique Touch Card™ notch, which improves card recognition for customers who are blind and partially sighted.

The new debit and ATM cards carry Mastercard’s sustainable card badge, which carries validation from an independent, first-of-its kind certification program. Using current industry benchmarks, cards are verified if they meaningfully reduce energy consumption, material consumption, carbon footprint and waste.

Citizens was the first bank in the U.S. to introduce Mastercard’s Touch Card feature, first implemented in May 2023 on the Citizens Private Client™ World Elite Mastercard and now on all Citizens debit and ATM cards. Each card has a differently shaped, tactile notch on its side — rounded for debit and ATM and squared for credit — so customers can easily tell their cards apart by feel, especially important as more cards are being issued as flat objects, without the customary embossing of name and card number. Mastercard’s Touch Card design has been thoroughly vetted and endorsed by industry organizations around the world and tested against a variety of POS terminals and ATMs, ensuring a seamless experience by cardholders.

“The full conversion of our new Mastercard debit and ATM cards is another milestone in our expanded, strategic partnership with Mastercard, a collaboration that embodies our shared commitment to innovation, inclusivity and unparalleled customer experience,” said Brendan Coughlin, Vice Chair and Head of Consumer Banking at Citizens. “As our customers’ trusted financial advisors, we are committed to providing more sustainable and accessible products that reduce our environmental impact and help our customers and communities thrive.”

“At Mastercard, we’re committed to integrating environmental sustainability and inclusive technology to make consumer experiences seamless, safe and secure while protecting our planet,” said John Levitsky, President, U.S. Financial Institutions, Mastercard. “With partners like Citizens and cards like the new Citizens Mastercard Debit and ATM Cards, people can feel confident that their payment choice reflects our shared values.”

The reissuance for consumer and business debit and ATM cardholders will begin in January 2024, converting all Citizens’ debit and ATM cards to Mastercard. Citizens Quest® Checking and Citizens Private Client™ Checking customers will receive the Mastercard World Debit cards, which offer travel rewards and unique event access, as well as resources for business owners. All debit and ATM cards also include 24/7 fraud monitoring and alerts.

The rPVC debit and ATM cards are manufactured exclusively by global security technology company Giesecke+Devrient (G+D). Citizens exclusively partnered with G+D, which provides the unique card issuance service that allows the Touch Card notch to be available on every debit and ATM card in the Citizens portfolio.

Today's announcement is an example of Citizens’ continued efforts to build a more sustainable future. For information on the bank’s overall ESG efforts, click here.

