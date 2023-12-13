Deep Sand Technology and the GEODNET Foundation Join Forces to Bring Affordable Precision Agriculture RTK Services in Rural North America.

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Sand Technology and the GEODNET Foundation join forces to bring affordable precision agriculture Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) services to rural North America. Over the last two years, Deep Sand Technology (DST) has become the go-to source for affordable Autosteering and GPS Guidance for new and older equipment. Today, it announces the immediate availability of a GEODNET-compatible RTK base-station, supporting centimeter-accurate operations without the need to install a UHF radio link. Customers selecting the new GEODNET RTK base-station may reduce the total cost to retrofit a tractor by up to $2500, making it the most affordable RTK tractor steering system on the market!

The GEODNET RTK network comprises more than 3600 stations globally, covering over 1800 cities in 100+ countries today. The partnership between DST and GEODNET will rapidly extend affordable high-accuracy RTK-based GPS access into key US agricultural and rural areas, facilitating not only precision agriculture but also advanced cruise control systems in passenger cars, automated highway trucking operations, and eco-friendly electric robotic lawnmowers.

“Here at DST, we are always working to bring more affordable and simple precision agriculture technology to help improve farmers’ farming operations, regardless of how new or old their equipment is! DST started by introducing the FJ Dynamics Universal Autosteering System to the United States market, quickly becoming the largest dealer in North America. Unlike other systems sold in the United States, DST’s systems are all RTK unlocked, avoiding expensive unlock fees. However, even with an RTK unlocked solution, many farmers opt to avoid costly RTK network fees and base stations by using the less accurate and less repeatable free WAAS signal. For quite some time now, DST has been searching for an affordable and easy option to provide farmers with RTK accuracy, eliminating steering overlap and opening the door to other farming practices they couldn’t do before! It was an easy decision to partner with the GEODNET Foundation because GEODNET’s affordable RTK is both easy to use and works on all major brands,” said Joey Koebelen, CEO of Deep Sand Technology.

“On behalf of the GEODNET Foundation community, we are delighted to welcome Deep Sand and its customers to experience the benefits of a fully modernized triple-frequency, four-constellation RTK network that provides reliable centimeter accuracy for autosteering operations. With farm operations facing limited labor resources and rising input costs, emerging technologies, such as those provided by GEODNET and Deep Sand Technology, are key to keeping healthy, affordable food on the table,” said Mike Horton, Creator of the GEODNET Foundation.

For more information on the Deep Sand Technology’s Auto Steering solutions for tractors, please visit https://deepsandtechnology.com/fjd-at2-auto-steering-kit/

About Deep Sand Technology

Deep Sand Technology, founded by farmers, provides cost-effective precision agricultural solutions, including Autosteering and GPS Guidance, for all farmers. All of Deep Sand Technology’s products are farmer-tested and farmer-supported, giving farmers one less thing to worry about. Visit https://deepsandtechnology.com.

About GEODNET Foundation

GEODNET is building the world’s largest Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) reference station network. Using blockchain, GEODNET satellite mining stations reward station hosts for collecting real-time RTK base-station data. GEODNET is a leading web3 Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN). Visit https://geodnet.com.