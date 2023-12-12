Cariloop Enhances Digital Platform, Partners with UrbanSitter’s Network of Trusted Care Providers as an Embedded Service Offering

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cariloop, a comprehensive caregiver support platform, announced its partnership with UrbanSitter, a trusted network for reliable care providers. This collaboration provides Cariloop members with easy access to find, book and pay for care providers, such as babysitters, nannies, senior care providers, pet sitters and housekeepers. Additionally, employers can seamlessly provide subsidies for extra caregiving support.

“Caregiving can be a fragmented, disjointed journey that drastically impacts an employee’s wellbeing and productivity. We see every day how a lack of access to the right network of caregivers can cause an employee to feel frantic, miss work, and stress about balancing it all,” said Julie Devine, Chief Growth Officer at Cariloop. “Now we have enhanced our superior coaching support model with a set of premier self-serve digital tools that empower our members to swiftly find care within their own network or, when needed, via a trusted network of care providers. UrbanSitter has been an incredible partner, and we are proud to now offer the only true end-to-end caregiver support platform inclusive of a care provider network to help working parents and families.”

"Pairing a care network with our new advanced digital capabilities for finding care and our licensed Care Coaches ensures employers can provide a solution for employees that will meet the most diverse caregiver needs,” said Keith Scally, Chief Product Officer at Cariloop. "Now our platform automates the request, the confirmation and the communications around accessing a member’s own network of friends and family. When they need to look outside of their own network, members can access UrbanSitter’s integrated network, which features reliable and background-checked care providers. Finally, for those situations where caregivers need additional support or someone to proactively guide them, a licensed Care Coach is a click or a call away.”

With these additions, the Cariloop platform now features tools and capabilities to help employees:

Learn and access information through a robust, AI-powered content library that provides tailored insights, information, and content to help employees be more informed and prepared

Plan and manage care with an array of digital tools for families to utilize at their fingertips, including medication trackers, provider lists, as well as online, phone and/or video discussions with licensed Care Coaches

Seamlessly request help from family and friends, or find, book and pay for care providers through the integrated network

Access employer subsidy dollars as designed by their employer to pay for caregiving

To comprehensively serve members, Cariloop’s Care Coaches also have full access to UrbanSitter, which allows them to curate a selection of available care providers that meet the member’s personal requirements. Care Coaches can effectively take additional responsibility off the members’ plates by helping find and vet the care providers.

“Our commitment has always been to make it as easy as possible for families to find trusted and reliable care, regardless of whether it is for last-minute backup care or a long-term need,” said Lynn Perkins, CEO and co-founder of UrbanSitter. “We are excited to partner with Cariloop to provide our network of providers and employer-sponsored subsidy program to employees who can access them as part of this benefit. As Cariloop strives to reduce the stress and anxiety felt by those caring for a loved one, we are confident that we can help further this effort for employees and their families.”

For Cariloop’s employer clients, this partnership streamlines the task of providing caregiver support to their employees with one, comprehensive solution. They can also elect to contribute employer dollars towards caregiving expenses, and the subsidies are simply administered right in the platform. Employers can trust Cariloop to provide a robust, end-to-end solution for their caregiving support needs.

For more information and to explore Cariloop’s newly enhanced caregiver support platform, which includes the network of care providers for your organization, visit https://cariloop.com/employers.

About Cariloop

Cariloop helps families manage their loved ones' care needs by connecting them to an employer-sponsored, digitally-powered caregiver support platform. Experienced Care Coaches provide personalized guidance and professional support, while Cariloop’s digital platform allows individuals and families to find, book and pay for care, learn and access information through a robust resource library, and utilize helpful tools necessary in facilitating caregiving. The comprehensive solution helps reduce stress and burnout for employees and helps employers drive increased productivity and reduced absenteeism. For more information, visit www.cariloop.com.

About UrbanSitter

UrbanSitter is an app and website that makes it easier for families to find, book and pay for trusted care, from last-minute child care to nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and senior care. UrbanSitter partners with companies to provide access to its caregiver network as an employee benefit. Only UrbanSitter taps into personal networks to help families connect with trusted caregivers hired by their friends and community groups. With millions of registered users, UrbanSitter is helping solve the care crisis everywhere.