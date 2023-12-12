Ty Chooses 8x8 XCaaS for Enhanced Customer Experiences and Employee Collaboration

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, today announced that Ty Inc., has deployed the 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™) cloud contact center and unified communications platform to improve customer engagement, employee communication and collaboration, both internally and externally, provide deeper data and insights, and reduce overall costs.

Ty is the #1 soft toy manufacturer in the world, consisting of licensed properties such as Beanie Boos, Beanies Babies, and Beanie Bellies, with hundreds of full-time employees across multiple locations in the United States. With the company’s previous communication system about to be discontinued, Ty knew it needed a new cloud contact center and unified communications solution capable of providing enhanced experiences and connecting its customers and employees, regardless of location. Ty turned to IT consultant Morgan Birge for expert advice to modernize their communications and collaboration infrastructure.

“We understood how important it was for Ty to have a customer engagement and communications solution that reflected their values as a customer-first company,” said Simon Welling, General Manager at Morgan Birge. “We worked very closely with them to ensure we were meeting all of their unique needs, as well as checking the boxes they had for reliability, customer service, advanced features and benefits, and affordability.”

Ty chose the 8x8 XCaaS platform, which includes cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities, to improve collaboration and communication between its customers and employees. Since deploying 8x8, Ty has realized a yearly savings of $75,000 by switching to a cloud-based, single-vendor contact center and unified communications platform. Additionally, Ty has begun offering an enhanced experience by giving customers a callback option when calling the contact center, with 91.7% of customers opting for this feature.

“Implementation was incredibly fast and efficient – taking just four weeks – allowing us to easily train our employees on the new system so they were able to hit the ground running serving our customers immediately,” said John Thomas, System Administrator at Ty. “Our previous system made it incredibly difficult to make even the smallest changes, but with 8x8 we’re able to be more flexible and can optimize the system for our real-time customer and employee needs.”

“All of Ty’s product lines are associated with ‘fun,’ so it is critical that the company provides pleasant customer service engagements,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “With 8x8 XCaaS, Ty has been able to meet the specific metrics they had in mind, such as reducing cost and contact center wait times, while also improving their employee experiences and collaboration, all of which are the key ingredients to providing a great customer experience.”

8x8 XCaaS is a resilient, secure, and compliant platform, offering the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (Experience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

8x8®, 8x8 XCaaS™, Experience Communications as a Service™ are trademarks of 8x8, Inc.