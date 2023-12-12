Vetster and Air Canada’s First-of-its-Kind Partnership Unleashes an Innovative Era of On-the-Go Pet Care

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vetster, the world's fastest growing veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace, today announced its partnership with Air Canada to provide around-the-clock access to Vetster’s virtual veterinary services for pets traveling in cargo. Vetster aims to set a new standard for quality care, safety and peace of mind for millions of traveling pet parents.

Trained Air Canada personnel can now use Vetster on behalf of pet parents to connect with licensed veterinarians, who can support pets traveling in cargo and in need of medical assistance. Following the trip, pets’ medical files are sent to the parent’s local vet, underscoring the companies’ shared commitment to continuous, transparent communication and care – whether on the ground or in the air.

At no additional costs, specially trained staff can connect with Vetster’s expert veterinarians to help mitigate both common and uncommon pet travel issues, including heightened anxiety and stress, dehydration, respiratory issues, motion sickness, and more.

“ Air Canada is committed to offering safe and reliable transportation for all animals in our care,” said Janet Wallace, Managing Director, Operational Excellence and Transformation at Air Canada Cargo. “ As one of the only airlines to partner with a pet telehealth company, we are significantly enhancing the experience for passengers and their pets, providing care and comfort throughout their travels.”

“ Traveling can be stressful, and traveling with pets can often feel like an added stress - but it doesn’t have to be. Pet parents are looking for transparent, effective and timely care for their pets when flying,” said Mark Bordo, CEO and Co-Founder of Vetster. “ Air Canada’s forward thinking ensures pet parents can confidently travel with their pets and trust they will receive expert care no matter their destination. For Vetster, this is only the beginning - we’re committed to building and exploring new paths to enhance the lives of pet parents everywhere.”

The new service is now available for select domestic and international flights through Air Canada, including the airline’s eight Canadian hubs, flights through Miami (MIA), Chicago (ORD) and Los Angeles (LAX) in the US, and London’s Heathrow airport.

ABOUT VETSTER

Vetster is the world's leading veterinary telehealth and pet care marketplace connecting pet owners with top-rated veterinary professionals. Pet owners use Vetster to speak to veterinary professionals online through video, text or audio chat. Vetster’s award-winning marketplace and mobile app empower pet owners to speak with a veterinarian from the comfort of home or while traveling, scheduling appointments any time - 24/7. Create a free account today at vetster.com.

ABOUT AIR CANADA

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.