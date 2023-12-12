Daki Selects RELEX to Optimize Demand Forecasting and Replenishment

SÃO PAULO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Daki, an on-demand groceries and essentials app that offers deliveries in minutes or scheduled, has selected RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to drive accuracy and efficiency in their demand forecasting and replenishment processes. The RELEX solution will support Daki's operations throughout Brazil.

Before selecting RELEX, Daki’s planning relied on manual processes. To support their efforts across multiple markets, they realized they needed a unified, scalable system that could provide accurate forecasts and optimize efficiency and utilization of all resources, thereby supporting their value proposition of providing an extraordinary shopping experience, offering all the essentials products according to customers demand.

Incorporating RELEX into their core operations enables Daki to boost planning efficiency, reduce inventory, and increase product availability. Additionally, RELEX drives accurate workload forecasting for employees in replenishment centers as well as delivery associates, driving more efficient picking and reduction in delivery time. A key RELEX partner, Wysupp, is responsible for the implementation of the forecasting and replenishment solution.

"RELEX is very strategic for the company moving forward as it directly enhances two of the most crucial success factors to thrive in our business: assortment boost for customers and working capital optimization,” says Rafael Pinto, Head of Supply Chain at Daki. “Advanced solutions like RELEX give us a competitive advantage by improving our planning process, optimizing our inventory and promotions, and offering our customers maximum availability and the fastest deliveries.”

"The quick commerce market is very competitive, and we are very excited to help Daki meet their growth and consolidation plans in Brazil by optimizing key processes that have a direct impact on profitability," says Carlos Victoria, Sales Senior Vice President at RELEX.

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Whole Foods Market, OXXO, Vinoteca, Axionlog, Titán Panama, GNC Mexico, Leroy Merlin, PriceSmart and AutoZone, trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Daki

Daki is an on-demand marketplace and essentials app, with deliveries in minutes or scheduled, known for being a pioneer in fast deliveries in Brazil. Founded in January 2021 by Alex Bretzner, Rafael Vasto and Rodrigo Maroja, Daki operates primarily on a dark shop model, shops closed to the public with a delivery radius reduced to a few kilometers and with its own stock, which enables agility and efficiency from the choice of products to delivery, guaranteeing the best shopping experience and fulfilling its mission of transforming ordinary moments into extraordinary ones. With more than 3,000 products, including: groceries, fruit and vegetables, meat & frozen foods, bakery, drinks, home & cleaning, personal care, baby and even pet products, Daki operates and serves in São Paulo, Santos, Campinas, ABC Paulista, Osasco, Guarulhos, Rio de Janeiro, Niterói and Belo Horizonte, and already has more than 900 employees. In June 2021, the startup merged with JOKR. In December of the same year, in its second investment, the company was valued at 1.2 billion dollars, making it the fastest unicorn in the Americas. Go to www.soudaki.com for more.