BioLabs and Promega Announce Collaboration to Support Young Biotech Companies

HEIDELBERG, Germany & WALLDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioLabs and Promega today announced the expansion of their collaborative efforts to accelerate life science innovation worldwide through support for early-stage start-up companies. Promega GmbH in Walldorf, the German branch of global life science manufacturer Promega, will provide equipment, services and training to BioLabs Heidelberg. This initiative further establishes the Rhine-Neckar region as the center of science innovation in Germany and strengthens the region’s supportive ecosystem for early-stage start-up companies.

The agreement expands the ongoing collaboration, which began in 2019, between Promega and BioLabs, a mission-driven company focused on empowering entrepreneurs and accelerating the commercialization of life science innovation worldwide. Promega currently supports all BioLabs locations in the US and France, enabling entrepreneurs to advance their research in the field of life sciences.

The global exchange of knowledge between the start-ups and Promega scientists plays a central role, underscoring why Promega prioritizes support for incubators such as BioLabs, says Dr. Hans-Joachim Mueller, General Manager of Promega GmbH. "The blend of advanced equipment and targeted knowledge exchange is a potent catalyst for enhancing the innovative capacity of these companies,” says Mueller. “We can bring Promega products directly into the development process of start-up companies so they can more quickly bring their technologies to market.”

Nicolas Bardonnet, General Manager of Promega France, says Promega support of BioLabs in Europe is reaffirmed by outcomes witnessed in the US. “It is clear that this type of engagement with incubators has a substantial impact and significantly accelerates the R&D projects of young biotech companies.”

Johannes Fruehauf, Founder and President of BioLabs added: “BioLabs’ partnership with Promega enables our residents to focus on the innovative research and the cutting-edge technologies they are working on. We are thrilled to be expanding our collaboration with Promega and we look forward to working with Promega in Germany and France.”

BioLabs provides fully equipped and supported laboratory and office space, access to a collaborative community, and connections to a global life science network of partners to more than 250 innovative startup companies worldwide. BioLabs’ capital-efficient model minimizes the barriers to launch a life science startup and enables entrepreneurs to focus on research, not operations, accelerating the pace of commercial cutting-edge technologies.

About BioLabs

BioLabs is the definitive growth partner for science-based entrepreneurs, empowering companies to accelerate their science, grow their business, and have a lasting impact on the world. The BioLabs difference is in their sector-defining ecosystem: delivering best-in-class lab space, essential business services, a powerful network of innovators and guides who offer “been-there” insight, and site teams with unparalleled experience guiding founders through the operational complexities of growing a biotech company. BioLabs centers are in key innovation hubs across North America with additional sites in Paris and Saclay France, Heidelberg Germany and Japan. More information is available at https://www.biolabs.io

About Promega Corporation

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company’s portfolio of over 4,000 products supports a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. These tools and technologies have grown in their application over the last 45 years and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing. Promega is headquartered in Madison, WI, USA with branches in 16 countries and over 50 global distributors.

Since 1997, Promega GmbH has been present in Germany as a subsidiary of Promega Corp. With more than 150 employees, it is responsible for the distribution of the Promega products in Germany, Austria and Eastern Europe. In 2019, the company moved from Mannheim to Walldorf. Since then, the logistics center and administration have been located under one roof.

Learn more at www.promega.com or visit the Promega Connections Blog.