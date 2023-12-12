Forcura Welcomes New Personal Care Client Pride PHC Services Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company, today announced the signing of new client Pride PHC Services Inc. (Pride PHC), a subsidiary of New Day Healthcare that provides essential personal care to recipients throughout Texas.

Pride PHC will activate Forcura’s Workflow for Referrals and Workflow for Care Plan Management products, as well as its enhanced Referral IQ technology that launched earlier this year. The suite of products will allow Pride PHC to better accommodate the changing and growing landscape of home-based patient care and continue to provide excellent service to their patients.

This is the third New Day Healthcare-owned company to implement Forcura’s referral and care management technologies – Phoenix Home Care and Hospice signed on in August 2021 and Home Care Providers of Texas started in June 2022. Collectively, 10,000 New Day Healthcare patients will now move through Forcura’s workflow services.

“New Day Healthcare companies have greatly benefited from the technology Forcura provides,” said Justin Miller, founding executive vice president of Patient Navigation at New Day Healthcare. “Forcura has been a trusted partner of New Day since 2021 and we look forward to expanding this partnership by enabling Forcura to optimize the workflow of Pride PHC’s personal care services.”

“Forcura is thrilled to grow the already strong relationship we have with New Day Healthcare,” said Craig Mandeville, founder and chief executive officer of Forcura. “Personal care is an essential aspect of providing quality care in the home, and Pride PHC’s adoption of our tech will support their growth and mission to improve the quality of life of their patients.”

About New Day Healthcare

Believing that Home Care investments should be patient focused and outcome driven, New Day Healthcare was founded by former home care and hospice veterans with a history of building patient centered companies and cultures based in value and innovation.

New Day Healthcare founded, owned and operated by home care professionals focused on developing business from a home care operators perspective based on honor and kindness and not the single narrow investor perspective.

We collaborate and communicate with owners, in a way we can all understand, creating patient centered solutions with great financial outcomes, not financial outcomes that let patient solutions fall where they may.

New Day Healthcare understands what it takes to run a home care business, because our leaders have run them from $1M to over $1B.

Extremely well-funded and streamlined, able to close deals quickly and collaborate immediately.

We bring more than capital, we bring proven Home Care Based Leaders providing Professional Home Care Collaboration. Owners meet with home care professionals who have very successful histories, building home care businesses from the operator’s perspective.

About Forcura

Forcura, a healthcare workflow management company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, facilitates continuity of care and improves business performance for providers via its automated workflow, collaboration and analytics SaaS solutions. The company is deeply committed to empowering better patient care and elevating the role of post-acute in the broader healthcare continuum. The company is a KLAS® certified technology vendor, is a certified Great Place to Work™ employer, and has ranked for the sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000. For more information visit forcura.com, call 800-378-0596 or follow Forcura on LinkedIn.