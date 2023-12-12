Amex GBT Receives Credit Rating Upgrade; S&P Global Ratings Upgrades the Company to B+

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express Global Business Travel, which is operated by Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) (“Amex GBT” or the “Company”), the world’s leading B2B travel platform, today announced that it has received an upgrade from S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) to its issuer credit rating to ‘B+’ from ‘B-‘ on rapid deleveraging and positive cash flows with a stable outlook. At the same time, S&P raised its issue-level ratings by two notches in conjunction with the upgrade.

The upgrade reflects S&P’s view that market share gains and operating leverage will continue to support good operating performance and points to “ continued underlying strength in business travel, strong momentum within the small to midsize enterprise (SME) segment (specifically from the unmanaged category), higher growth in Asia-Pacific, strength in hotel and air transactions, and continued share gains across both global multinational and SMEs.”

Karen Williams, CFO of Amex GBT, stated: “ We are pleased with the credit rating upgrade, which is a critical proof point that reflects our momentum and focus on the balance sheet. The upgrade is further recognition of our commitments to 1) achieving outstanding financial results by growing revenue, growing Adjusted EBITDA and increasing Free Cash Flow, 2) continued margin improvement and 3) creating capacity to invest and drive long-term sustained growth.”

