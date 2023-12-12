Oscar Mayer and Mint Mobile Team up to Show Everything is Better with a Side of Bacon

CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While many agree that everything is better served with bacon, not everything in life comes with a side of the tasty fare – until now. Today, Oscar Mayer, the brand with a legacy of uniting millions around a love of meat, debuts its new “A Side of Bacon” campaign nationwide alongside Ryan Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile - one of the fastest growing brands in America.1 Together with a variety of additional businesses in major cities, Oscar Mayer is offering a side of bacon with many unexpected purchases, proving that stressful holiday shopping can be made better with seriously delicious meats.

From a wax salon and dentist’s office to a plant store, vintage clothing shop and scuba diving facility (among others), “A Side of Bacon” features a breadth of participating businesses, so fans can get a bacon pick-me-up in-store with almost any purchase or experience they can imagine via on-site sampling, scannable QR codes and more. To kick off the campaign, Oscar Mayer joins forces with Mint Mobile, a brand known for continued creativity and disruption, to provide an exclusive and delightfully unexpected deal for fans. Right now, new customers who purchase any 3-month Mint Mobile plan will get an additional 3-months of premium wireless service free, plus a coupon for a free side of Oscar Mayer bacon by visiting www.mintmobile.com/bacon.

“We believe – and know bacon lovers everywhere agree – that bacon makes everything better. However, not everything comes with bacon,” said Kelsey Rice, Associate Director, Oscar Mayer. “As a brand with a history of sparking smiles in unexpected ways, like our beloved 27-foot hot dog on wheels, we challenged ourselves to make this possible… showing to the masses Oscar Mayer bacon truly makes everything better!”

“A Side of Bacon” is the latest extension of Oscar Mayer’s “Keep It Oscar” platform, rooted in bringing levity to the everyday for fans, especially when things get too serious. Bringing deliciously smoky and crispy bacon to fans when they need it most, ‘Keep It Oscar” strives to spark smiles among fans and empower them to enjoy themselves with seriously delicious meats.

To learn more about “A Side of Bacon,” fans can visit www.GetaSideofBacon.com and follow @OscarMayer and @MintMobile on Instagram.

1Los Angeles Times, October 21, 2021

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2022 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

About Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile is the easiest and most affordable premium wireless service in America. Launched in 2016 and owned by actor and entrepreneur Ryan Reynolds, Mint Mobile is a D2C wireless brand running on the T-Mobile network, the nation's largest 5G network, with no contracts or overages. With unlimited talk and text, nationwide coverage, and plans available for as little as $15/month, Mint Mobile offers incredible value for a premium service.