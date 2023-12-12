defi SOLUTIONS Announces New Partnership with Gestalt Tech for Data Warehousing Capabilities for Lenders

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--defi SOLUTIONS is pleased to announce the addition of Gestalt Tech to the defi family of data and service providers partnering to improve fintech for the lending industry. Gestalt provides lenders a cloud-based, smart data warehouse purpose built for lenders using the defi LOS originations system.

The ease of the Gestalt Tech data warehouse will make it possible for defi LOS clients to quickly onboard and derive value. Gestalt eliminates the need for lenders to hire data engineers to create a data architecture, data models and data mapping while also handling security, PII, data export, and warehouse maintenance on behalf of clients.

According to Gestalt, data pulls that used to take months and hundreds of hours will take less than one day. Additionally, the more Gestalt is used, the more the data customizes to the need, helping lenders with a Gestalt data warehouse be more productive, save time and money, and increase trust with key partners. As its name implies, Gestalt unifies data to create a meaningful whole that’s greater than the sum of its parts.

“Gestalt solves a problem for our defi LOS clients in need of effective data warehousing,” said Tom Allanson, CEO, defi SOLUTIONS. “I appreciate the efforts of the teams involved at Gestalt and defi who came together to deliver a solution that helps our lenders efficiently manage the movement of data and improve their BI decision-making.”

“We are excited to be working again with defi LOS clients, many of whom we’ve known for decades and worked with in other ventures,” said Stephanie Hanson, CEO, Gestalt Tech, Inc. “We look forward to introducing them to the opportunities Gestalt can provide their businesses.”

About defi SOLUTIONS

defi SOLUTIONS partners with captives, banks, credit unions, and finance companies to help lenders transform their operations. The company’s comprehensive suite of end-to-end originations, servicing, and analytics solutions, together with technology-enabled processing services, are flexible, configurable, scalable to address the ever-evolving needs of lenders and borrowers. defi SOLUTIONS combines the expertise of defi SOLUTIONS, the former Sagent Auto Lending with the backing of Warburg Pincus, Bain Capital Ventures and Fiserv.