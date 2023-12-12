Supplyframe and Jabil Partner to Revolutionize Electronics Industry

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Supplyframe, a leader in decision intelligence solutions, and Jabil, a global leader in design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions, have announced a collaboration to transform the electronics industry, leveraging artificial intelligence and automation for enhanced operations and decision-making. This collaboration is set to transform key industry processes and deliver data-driven insights to stakeholders in sourcing, quoting, and procurement, eliminating manual errors and increasing efficiency.

With a keen focus on the procurement and sourcing landscape, the partnership will employ digital systems to develop instant and market-competitive response solutions, streamlining operations and reducing effort. In addition, the collaboration aims to reduce product development cycles and time to market by eradicating manual processes, thus improving operational efficiency.

Steve Flagg, CEO of Supplyframe, reflects: “Teaming up with Jabil is a transformative step for both our companies and the broader electronics industry. We are excited to integrate our decision intelligence expertise to create digital solutions that push the boundaries of what's possible in the electronics value chain.”

Frank McKay, SVP, Chief Supply Chain & Procurement Officer at Jabil, adds: “Our partnership with Supplyframe is not just about integrating new technologies; it's about reshaping the way the electronics industry operates. We're leveraging AI and automation to create a more agile, competitive, responsive, and efficient value chain, which is crucial in today's fast-paced market.”

The collaboration between Jabil and Supplyframe represents a significant milestone in the digital transformation of the electronics industry. By combining Jabil's manufacturing and supply chain expertise with Supplyframe's decision intelligence capabilities, this joint effort is set to deliver cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency, reduce cycle times, and enable seamless collaboration across the value chain. The future of electronics manufacturing and sourcing is here, and it is digital.

About Supplyframe:

Supplyframe’s unmatched industry ecosystem, and pioneering Design-to-Source Intelligence (DSI) Solutions, are transforming how people and businesses design, source, market, and sell products across the global electronics value chain. Leveraging billions of continuous signals of design intent, demand, supply, and risk factors, Supplyframe’s DSI Platform is the world’s richest intelligence resource for the electronics industry. Over 15 million engineering and supply chain professionals worldwide engage with our SaaS solutions, search engines, and media properties to power rapid innovation and optimize in excess of $150 billion in annual direct materials spend. Supplyframe is headquartered in Pasadena, Calif., with offices in Austin, Belgrade, Grenoble, Oxford, San Francisco, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. To join the Supplyframe community, visit supplyframe.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.