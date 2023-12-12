The Facilities Group Welcomes National Healthcare Resources to its Growing Family of Companies

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Facilities Group (TFG), a portfolio company of Greenbriar Equity Group and Revolent Capital Solutions, has expanded its partnership with National Healthcare Resources, a leading provider of healthcare environment support services headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

TFG, led by CEO and founder Bryson Raver, has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing operating companies in the facilities maintenance industry. National Healthcare Resources, specializing in healthcare janitorial services, was founded in partnership with TFG by industry leaders Marc Brown and Mark Love, who have long-standing roots in the environmental solutions and healthcare support services sector.

Under the expanded partnership structure, the company will operate as TFG National Healthcare Resources.

“Our partnership with The Facilities Group allows us to expand our footprint across the country, while maintaining the unique culture our team has built,” said Brown, president of TFG National Healthcare Resources. “TFG will enable us to continue building upon the high standards of client service that have separated National Healthcare Resources from the competition.”

Based in Tampa, Florida, TFG is one of the largest privately owned providers of facilities maintenance and janitorial services in the U.S. Since being founded by Raver in 2020, the company has grown to comprise 18 distinct service brands, operating 47 offices nationwide, and employing over 14,000 team members across the U.S. TFG proudly services more than 30,000 locations in all 50 states. Additional acquisition announcements are expected in Q1 of 2024.

“We are excited to welcome National Healthcare Resources to the TFG family,” said Raver. “Their team has a long history of providing comprehensive healthcare environment support which will allow us to provide a more specialized range of services to the healthcare and hospital industries.”

The addition of National Healthcare Resources to the TFG brand roster signals the continuation of the company’s strategy to grow both organically and through acquisition. TFG enables its brands to thrive by providing competitive advantages of scale, technology, and operational horsepower to extend longevity, strengthen brand legacies and preserve equity for shareholders.

About The Facilities Group

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, The Facilities Group (TFG) and its portfolio of brands are the fastest-growing facilities maintenance organization in the U.S. Comprising 18 service providers covering all 50 states, TFG is a visionary operating company that successfully partners with premier local, regional, and national facility maintenance providers, while sustaining and strengthening brand legacies and driving high powered technology to provide a best-in-class service experience. For more information, please visit www.thefacilitiesgroup.com.

About Revolent Capital Solutions

Revolent Capital Solutions is a Tampa-based private investment enterprise founded and capitalized by entrepreneurs. We seek family and founder-owned businesses looking for liquidity, while providing ownership opportunities for management teams and an ecosystem designed to foster organic and acquisitive growth. Driven by our experience, capital, and professional network, our enterprise seeks to be the catalyst for long-term advancement of companies and their stakeholders. We combine a long-term hold period with a flexible approach to investing, tailored to meet the needs of both entrepreneurs and senior management teams. For more information, please visit www.revolentcapitalsolutions.com.