Waffle House Partners with Olo to Lead First Brand-Wide Digital Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Waffle House selected Olo (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, to power digital ordering and payment across all of its locations nationwide. Marking the iconic restaurant brand’s first significant investment in digital, Waffle House will leverage Order, Pay—including Borderless accounts—and Expo to streamline ordering and simplify payments for both guests and employees at scale.

“Waffle House is focused on providing exceptional hospitality and good food at a great value to our Customers. Providing them with the best possible dine-in experience will always be our priority. Yet, we also recognize our Customers sometimes choose to enjoy our food outside of our four walls. So, we are thrilled to partner with Olo and offer an exceptional, online ordering experience to meet that need. Digital ordering and pay will streamline the ordering process from start to finish for our Customers and Associates,” said Patrick Marshburn, VP of Innovation & Strategy, Waffle House. “Digital innovation across our brand is a big step for Waffle House and, with Olo as a partner, we are excited about leveraging the strategic and financial value of Olo’s reliable platform as we offer digital ordering to our Customers.”

Olo’s flexible platform serves as the ideal foundation for Waffle House to develop its next-level digital offerings. Waffle House is now offering direct online ordering for the first time through Olo Serve, Olo’s white-label web browser interface, and will soon launch its own Serve-based app for download for a more seamless mobile ordering experience in Q1 2024.

With core ordering and Olo Pay payment processing, Waffle House will not only drive meaningful operational efficiencies across the front- and back-of-house, but also dramatically enhance the guest experience by offering the ability to place their orders online for pick-up to enjoy at-home or on-the-go with their Olo Borderless accounts. With these accounts, Waffle House will simplify the checkout process for guests by eliminating the need to remember a password or manually enter credit card information at every purchase for a frictionless experience.

“Waffle House is embracing the industry’s digital transformation, and we couldn’t be more excited to support their continued growth with Olo’s Order and Pay product suites,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO at Olo. “Leveraging the broad reach and extensibility of our platform, we’re committed to ongoing innovation across all of our product suites as we accelerate the future of restaurant technology. We look forward to enabling hospitality at scale for our growing portfolio of new and existing restaurant brands like Waffle House.”

To date, Waffle House has deployed Olo’s Order and Pay product suites across approximately 1,600 of its locations, and Olo will continue to work closely with the brand to complete deployment at its remaining locations.

To learn more about Olo’s product suites, please visit https://www.olo.com/what-is-olo and request a demo here: https://www.olo.com/contact/request-demo.

About Olo

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their sales, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular. Learn more at olo.com.

About Waffle House

Waffle House® restaurants have been a mainstay of American dining since the first restaurant opened in Avondale Estates, GA, in 1955. Today the Waffle House system operates 1,950 restaurants in 25 states. Waffle House restaurants are known for serving over a billion waffles and also serving the most waffles, T-bones, hashbrowns and grits in the world. Our glowing Yellow Sign is recognized far and wide for being a welcoming beacon to all after storms and on all holidays.