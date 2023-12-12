Sidus Space Integrates Edge AI into LizzieSat in Preparation for Initial Launch with SpaceX

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company is excited to provide an update on its Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and hardware for space applications expansion. The integration of AI/ML into Sidus’ existing offerings enhances and strengthens Sidus’ mission to advance satellite technology and expand its solutions for customers.

Sidus’ investment in AI/ML includes a host of innovative AI software solutions that transform geospatial data into actionable answers. Sidus has successfully integrated AI hardware and software into its LizzieSat™ satellite design. This new AI software gives Sidus the ability to offer on-orbit tailored solutions to a broader range of customers by providing the resources and expertise to process geospatial data more effectively.

“The addition of AI capabilities was a big step forward for our Company,” said Carol Craig, CEO and Founder of Sidus. “We have created solutions for customers who were formerly unable to access the kind of technology and the information provided by traditional satellites,” continued Craig. “At the same time, we created internal value that will be realized on our own LizzieSats as we plan deployment of satellites over the next two years.”

Offering rich datasets through LizzieSat satellites (i.e. multi-sensor, multi-spectral, and large swath) means that customers are able to receive significant amounts of big data in a user-friendly format. The Sidus AI team is preparing to launch this user-friendly platform which has been developed as an easy access point for our customers to visualize their data and interact with it as a way to help them make decisions. The solution integrates with the ESRI platform which is recognized as a global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping. This integration allows Sidus data subscripts to access highly customized analytics that are displayed and overlaid on any ESRI basemap or other Geographic Information System (GIS) toolsets.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

