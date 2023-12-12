Battelle, Revive Environmental to Demonstrate PFAS Technology in Department of Defense Project

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battelle and its spinoff company Revive Environmental will continue to develop the groundbreaking new PFAS Annihilator® technology to fight one of America’s biggest emerging pollution problems. The pair have been chosen to participate in the United States Department of Defense (DoD) new cohort of prototype projects to demonstrate treatment technologies for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)-impacted media.

Spread across three DoD-identified installations, these new demonstrations are in partnership with the DoD’s Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP), the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy, and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). Ten companies have been awarded prototype contracts under this effort.

“With our technology, we can conduct advanced demonstrations to address this high-priority issue and help provide treatment options for DoD installations impacted by PFAS,” said Battelle PFAS Program Manager Amy Dindal.

Known as “forever chemicals,” the family of PFAS chemicals are in many products and very stable in the environment due to their unique chemical structure. In addition to landfill runoff and industrial wastewater containing PFAS, America’s civilian and military fire fighters have used aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) to suppress fuel fires for decades. These firefighting substances contain high levels of PFAS and have been shown to migrate into soil and groundwater. Battelle and Revive have technology to destroy these chemicals without harmful byproducts, especially with the PFAS Annihilator®.

“Our PFAS Annihilator® is currently destroying PFAS from various customer waste streams around the country, and we look forward to demonstrating our proprietary technology on DoD groundwater remediation applications,” said Revive Environmental President and CEO David Trueba.

For this project, Battelle and Revive will evaluate the cost and performance of the PFAS Annihilator®. Federal officials say the new partnership-based action plan will help identify the operational constraints of the fielded technologies.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About Revive Environmental

Revive Environmental is a full-service environmental contaminant mitigation and water treatment company, co-founded by Battelle and Viking Global Investors, and is on a mission to destroy PFAS using ready-now, advanced technologies. These patented technologies—PFAS Annihilator® and GAC Renew™—are commercially available and already operating in the U.S. Revive is rapidly scaling and deploying these technologies to isolate, remove and annihilate PFAS chemicals from landfill leachate, industrial wastewater, drinking water, groundwater, and AFFF firefighting foam. In the first-ever deployment of a PFAS destruction technology in North America, Revive’s PFAS Annihilator is running in a continuous operation and destroying PFAS in landfill leachate to below the U.S. EPA’s proposed 4 parts per trillion drinking water standards. For more information, visit https://revive-environmental.com/.