Xponential Fitness, Inc. and American Cancer Society Announce National Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) (”Xponential” or “the Company”), the largest global franchisor of health and wellness brands, and the American Cancer Society, the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer, today announced a national partnership launching in January aimed at leveraging the power of health, wellness and fitness to create waves of positive impact across the nation to fight cancer.

Throughout this impactful partnership, Xponential’s family of 11 brands will partner with the American Cancer Society to curate national brand activations anchored around National Cancer Survivor Month in June and National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, donation-based classes and local studio events to drive awareness and raise funds for American Cancer Society. A natural fit for a partnership between the largest health and wellness franchisor in the world with a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone, Xponential and the American Cancer Society hope to create a ripple effect of goodwill, inspiring communities to join the movement in the fight against cancer while prioritizing their health and wellness.

“At Xponential, we recognize the profound influence of community and its capacity for positive transformation,” shared Anthony Giesler, CEO of Xponential. “Partnering with the American Cancer Society aligns seamlessly with our core values, and we are enthusiastic about utilizing our extensive network to create a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by cancer.”

“The link to a healthy diet and regular exercise in long-term cancer survival has become even more clear during the last several years, as evidenced in the American Cancer Society Nutrition and Physical Activity Guideline for Cancer Survivors released last March,” stated Nickki Reeves, Senior Vice President of Corporate & Sports Alliances at the American Cancer Society. “Our partnership with Xponential is integral to our mission, as it ensures that everyone has the opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and ultimately overcome cancer. With statistics showing that 1 in 3 women and 1 in 2 men will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lifetime, this collaboration is vital to our efforts. The synergy between Xponential and the American Cancer Society not only enhances our ability to support cancer survivors but also brings us one step closer to ending cancer as we know it, for everyone.”

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of health and wellness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations throughout the U.S. and internationally, with franchise, master franchise and international expansion agreements in 49 U.S. states and 22 additional countries. Xponential’s portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, the largest assisted stretching brand in the United States offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE Fitness, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.