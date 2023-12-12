Affirm and Blackhawk Network Partner to Provide Consumers With More Choice and Flexibility for Purchasing Gift Cards

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, and Blackhawk Network (BHN) - the leading distributor of digital gift cards in the U.S. - have partnered to bring consumers even more choice and flexibility for purchasing gift cards.

Now, consumers can use Affirm to purchase digital gift cards directly on Affirm.com or in the Affirm app from their favorite brands across entertainment, dining, clothing and accessories, outdoor goods, home and more. Consumers go through a quick, real-time approval process. Once approved, consumers can select from customizable payment plans with APRs starting at 0% for eligible purchases. Consumers are shown the total cost of their purchase and will never pay more than they agree to upfront as there are no late or hidden fees with Affirm.

“ At Affirm, we believe that people should not be penalized for being late, whether on their payments or shopping for any last-minute gifts,” said Becca Stone, Affirm’s VP of Strategic Partnerships. “ A recent Affirm survey found that 70% of Americans plan to purchase a gift card this holiday season. Now, they can use Affirm’s transparent and flexible payment options for one of their most popular purchases. We are thrilled to partner with BHN, as we tap into a new segment and expand the reach of our network.”

“ As a go-to partner for some of the largest brands in the world, we are excited to work with Affirm to provide consumers with a transparent and flexible way to pay for gift cards,” said Brett Narlinger, Head of Global Commerce, BHN. “ Digital gift cards are growing more than twice as fast as physical gift cards, and the overall U.S. gift card market is expected to reach $260 billion over the next three years. By partnering with BHN and Affirm, merchants will give eligible holiday shoppers additional flexibility to finance last-minute gift purchases after most holiday shipping deadlines have passed.”

BHN works with approximately 37,000 partners and has approximately 400,000 channel touchpoints around the world. BHN connects with more than 300 million shoppers worldwide daily.

