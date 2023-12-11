Talkspace and Evernow Launch Strategic Partnership to Enhance Access to High Quality Mental Health and Menopause Care for Growing Member Base

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Evernow, the leading digital care platform for women in perimenopause, menopause, and beyond, and Talkspace, the leading online behavioral health company, announced a strategic partnership to support their respective growing member base of 40+ women with mental health services and resources during this pivotal life stage. This strategic partnership will bolster and expand each company’s toolkit to enhance access, convenience, and personalized care for those navigating mental health issues on their menopause journey.

In fact, Evernow, which has amassed the world’s largest database of knowledge in perimenopause and menopause, recently found that 61.4% of women reported feeling symptoms of anxiety and/or depression.

“Mental health challenges and menopause are inextricably linked, with rates of anxiety and depression doubling during this stage of life1. Between the demands they face at work, in life, parenting, and caring for aging parents, hormonal shifts are often compounding/amplifying these concerns, so we are aligning with Talkspace to help women better identify and care for their needs,” said Dr. Alicia Jackson, CEO & Founder at Evernow.

This partnership gives Evernow members free access to mental health resources through Talkspace’s self-guided program as a part of any multi-month plan, furthering Evernow’s ability to fully address mental health needs. Talkspace’s self-guided app contains 400+ self-guided therapy sessions, which are a proven blend of psychoeducation, reflections, exercises, and journaling. These sessions cover a wide variety of topics, from depression to anxiety, to parenting, to relationship issues as well as live and on-demand workshops and classes, each guided by licensed therapists, including content relevant for women navigating menopause/perimenopause.

Talkspace providers will now have resources and reference materials provided by Evernow, expanding their toolkit and allowing them to better navigate care for their clients going through hormonal shifts associated with menopause, with Talkspace members being able to leverage a $50 discount applied to any of Evernow’s care plans.

Finally, with nearly 45% of working women in the U.S. over the age of 45, menopause care is becoming a must-have workplace benefit. Over 85% of respondents in a recent survey said that offering a menopause benefit would improve their work productivity, satisfaction, well-being, or likelihood for retention.

“Until recently, mental health was not part of the workplace benefits landscape or conversation, and in recent years, we have seen it increasingly normalized, adding to greater employee retention and productivity,” said Natalie Cummins, Chief Business Officer at Talkspace. “We are now looking to bring clients a compelling offering that supports women during this important stage in their healthcare journey and allows them to offer specialized care in an accessible way.”

Together the companies will offer a holistic set of services combining Evernow’s concierge care platform and Talkspace’s comprehensive suite of mental health services, meeting women where they are on their menopausal/ perimenopausal journey.

About Evernow

Evernow is a digital concierge health platform focused on supporting women throughout their perimenopause and menopause journey with personalized care and treatments. In the process, we’ve developed the world’s largest proprietary database of knowledge on women and aging to continue to improve care outcomes for all. Evernow members have unlimited access to certified menopause experts, receive care plans tailored to their specific needs, and get exclusive access to a suite of evidence-based treatments & programs.

About Talkspace

Talkspace (NASDAQ: TALK) is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company committed to helping people lead healthier, happier lives through access to high-quality mental healthcare. At Talkspace, we believe that mental healthcare is core to overall health and should be available to everyone.

Talkspace pioneered the ability to text with a licensed therapist from anywhere and now offers a comprehensive suite of mental health services from self-guided products to individual and couples therapy, in addition to psychiatric treatment and medication management. With Talkspace’s core psychotherapy offering, members are matched with one of thousands of licensed providers across all 50 states and can choose from a variety of subscription plans including live video, text or audio chat sessions and/or unlimited, asynchronous text messaging.

All care offered at Talkspace is delivered through an easy-to-use, fully-encrypted web and mobile platform that meets HIPAA, federal, and state regulatory requirements. Talkspace covers approximately 113 million lives as of September 30, 2023, through our partnerships with employers, health plans, and paid benefits programs.

