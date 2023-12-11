Vodafone Business Teams up With Bridgepointe to Offer Fixed, Mobility and IoT Services to Businesses in the United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vodafone, a leading telecommunications company, today announced a strategic partnership with Bridgepointe, America’s leading tech advisory firm.

Under this strategic partnership, Vodafone will be a new provider in Bridgepointe’s advisory network, enabling US based multinationals access to Vodafone’s global network and services spanning mobility, fixed and IoT solutions. Vodafone Business’ expertise in communications technology combined with Bridgepointe’s over 20-year track record as a tech advisory firm will help US organizations make smarter decisions about the latest digital solutions to support and drive their global businesses forward.

"Bridgepointe’s innovative approach and extensive advisory network will help broaden our market presence and maintain our leading edge in delivering technology solutions,” said David Joosten, President, Vodafone US. “We look forward to closely working with Bridgepointe Strategists and customers to offer the full range of Vodafone's fixed, mobility, and IoT solutions.”

Vodafone Business has a history of supporting the largest multinational companies, fast-growing enterprises, government agencies, and startups. Offering global, regional, and local telecom services for over four decades, the company has a wealth of experience in mobile and fixed connectivity, unified communications, cloud services, and IoT offerings.

“We’re pleased to team up with Vodafone Business to offer our customers even more choice in a rapidly evolving market,” shared Paula McKinnon, Vice President of Supplier Management, Bridgepointe Technologies. “Vodafone Business’ extensive reach in Europe and Africa, along with their market leading IoT, will help our customers in international markets with much-needed digital connectivity. We look forward to deepening this relationship in 2024 and beyond.”

Bridgepointe was founded on the principle that businesses need a strategic partner and advocate when procuring, implementing, and maintaining tech services and infrastructure.

About Vodafone

Vodafone is the largest pan-European and African telecoms company. Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, digitalise critical sectors and enable inclusive and sustainable digital societies.

We provide mobile and fixed services to over 300 million customers in 17 countries, partner with mobile networks in 46 more and are also a world leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting over 167 million devices and platforms. With Vodacom Financial Services and M-Pesa, the largest financial technology platform in Africa, we serve more than 71 million people across seven countries.

We are committed to reducing our environmental impact to reach net zero emissions by 2040, while helping our customers reduce their own carbon emissions by 350 million tonnes by 2030. We are driving action to reduce device waste and achieve our target to reuse, resell or recycle 100% of our network waste by 2025.

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.com, follow us on Twitter at @VodafoneGroup or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/vodafone.

About Bridgepointe

Bridgepointe Technologies is a leading tech advisory firm that helps mid-market and enterprise companies transform their technology investments into unrivaled business results. Over the past 20 years, Bridgepointe has worked with over 12,000 companies to help them evaluate, implement, and manage tech solutions to save money and increase ROI. The firm offers a full range of strategic solutions and services, including Lifecycle Management and Customer Experience. For more information about Bridgepointe, please visit www.bridgepointetechnologies.com.