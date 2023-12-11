Sprouts Broadens On-Demand Delivery by Partnering with Uber

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sprouts Farmers Market, one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, is now available on Uber Eats for on-demand grocery delivery, starting in Florida. Customers will be able to order thousands of fresh, natural and organic products from Sprouts by simply visiting the Uber Eats mobile app or website, where they can choose to have their groceries delivered on-demand or schedule a delivery for later in the day or week.

Sprouts will roll out delivery through Uber Eats to its markets in phases this month, beginning with more than 40 locations currently available in Florida and expanding to all Sprouts locations by the end of the year. More than 15,000 products from Sprouts will be available for delivery on the Uber Eats app, including organic groceries, local farm-fresh produce, keto friendly, gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based items.

“We are excited to expand our reach and respond to customer demand for fast, convenient delivery of our high-quality better-for-you products that you can’t find anywhere else,” said Nick Konat, President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprouts. “By partnering with Uber, more people will be able to access our uniquely healthy assortment and the season’s freshest, most delicious produce.”

“When consumers open the Uber Eats app, we want them to be able to get (almost, almost) anything delivered to their doorsteps—and Sprouts Farmers Market brings an incredible variety of healthy, delicious products from fresh-picked produce to baked goods and more,” said Christian Freese, Head of Grocery & Retail for Uber Eats in the US & Canada. “This winter we’re thrilled to team up with this beloved brand to make healthy eating more convenient than ever.”

In celebration of the partnership, from December 11, 2023, to January 31, 2024, customers will receive 50% off their first Sprouts delivery orders of $50 or more on Uber Eats using code: SPROUTS50 (up to a maximum discount of $35). *

All Sprouts stores will be available to Uber One members, which offers members $0 Delivery Fees and up to 5% off all eligible orders with a $35 minimum purchase.**

*Get 50% off your first Sprouts order using the Uber Eats app. Maximum discount of $35. Must meet order minimum of $50 before applicable taxes and fees. This offer expires on Jan 31, 2024. You must purchase through the Grocery section of the Uber or Uber Eats app and input the code SPROUTS50 when placing order. Limit one (1) discount per person and per Uber account. Discount applies only to merchandise portion of order. Taxes and fees still apply. Only valid where Sprouts stores are available through the Uber and/or Uber Eats app. Discount not applicable toward purchases of alcohol, gift cards, or certain dairy products where restricted by law. Uber reserves the right to cancel or modify this offer at any time. Exclusions may apply.

**Benefits available only for eligible stores marked with the Uber One icon. Participating grocery stores: $35 minimum order to receive $0 Delivery Fee & 5% off. Taxes and fees, if applicable, do not apply to order minimums. Membership savings applied as a reduction to service fees. Other fees and exclusions may apply. View terms and conditions here.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

About Uber Eats

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 900,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 11,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it. Press contact: press@uber.com