Hawaiian Electric Company Announces Ameresco Award for Two Clean Energy Projects Totaling 111 MW

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & O’AHU, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC), a leading clean technology integrator specializing in energy resiliency, today announced that it has been selected in Hawaiian Electric Company’s clean energy procurement initiative to bring a cleaner and more resilient energy supply to Hawaii. Ameresco was awarded two clean energy facilities located on the island of O‘ahu. The Pu`uloa Energy installation is designed to generate 99 megawatts (MW) of firm renewable power leveraging clean fuels including biodiesel and biogas fuels. The Pu`uloa Solar project is designed to provide Oahu with an additional 6.4 MW of solar generation combined with 6 MW/30 megawatt hours (MWH) of energy storage to provide solar after sunset when electricity use remains high.

Pending successful negotiation of a power purchase agreement with Hawaiian Electric and approval by the Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission, Pu`uloa Solar and Pu`uloa Energy as planned is expected to begin supplying electricity to customers by Q3 2026 and Q4 2027, respectively. Together these facilities will deliver clean, renewable energy, help reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and further support Hawaii’s pathway to increased energy independence.

“These projects align with the energy priorities and policies set forth by the state of Hawaii, including the 100 percent renewable energy and carbon neutral goals by 2045 and also strongly support the Navy’s goals to bring energy resiliency to Pearl Harbor,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President of Ameresco. “We are committed to working with the community as we move forward with these exciting projects that are designed to deliver clean energy to O‘ahu.”

In support of a Department of Defense long-term energy security initiative, Ameresco is working with the Department of Navy towards a second 37-year land lease with the Navy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam (JBPHH) to provide critical energy resiliency upgrades. This newest lease encompasses multiple parcels at JBPHH and builds on a current lease Ameresco has with the Navy in support of Kūpono Solar. Kūpono Solar is under construction and when commissioned is expected to bring 42 MW of solar generation and 42 MW / 168 MWH (four-hour duration) of energy storage for the benefit of Hawaiian Electric’s customers.

Additional information about Pu`uloa Energy and Pu`uloa Solar can be found at puuloaenergy.com and puuloasolar.com, respectively.

