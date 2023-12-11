American Water Resources, an Oncourse Company, and Philadelphia Energy Authority Renew Partnership to Drive Savings for 90,000+ Homeowners

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water Resources (AWR), an Oncourse company and leading provider of service line protection programs, announced today its renewal of a multi-year contract with the Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) to offer Philadelphia homeowners optional home warranty coverage plans.

“ We’re immensely proud of how we’ve been able to further serve Philadelphia residents through our partnership with American Water Resources,” said Emily Schapira, President and Chief Executive Officer at Philadelphia Energy Authority. “ Together, we’re providing our local homeowners with accessible, affordable and reliable protection against repairs typically not covered by standard homeowners insurance.”

Since its initial partnership in 2018, PEA and AWR have offered hassle-free protection from the unexpected through their Water Line Program, which covers repairs to leaks and breaks of covered water lines, and their Sewer Line Protection, which covers repairs to clogs and blockages of covered sewer lines. Through this partnership, PEA and AWR have served over 90,000 Philadelphia homeowners, saving them nearly $58M in unexpected breakdowns of outside water and sewer lines. During this time, AWR has received a 92% customer claim satisfaction rating in Philadelphia.

“ This renewal is a testament to the strength of the partnership’s success, and together, we remain committed to serving Philadelphia residents,” said Eric Palm, Chief Operating Officer at Oncourse Home Solutions. “ As we move forward, we’ll continue to provide the highest level of service and protection to make homeownership enjoyable for all.”

To learn more about these offerings, please visit: https://bit.ly/46NebyC

About American Water Resources

American Water Resources, LLC offers service line protection contracts to homeowners in 43 states and Washington, D.C. The company has been providing protection contracts since the year 2000 with more than 9 out of 10 customers satisfied and an A- Rating from the Better Business Bureau. American Water Resources also provides its protection contracts to homeowners through municipal partnerships with the New York City Water Board, Orlando Utilities Commission, Nashville Metro Water Services and others. American Water Resources is a trademark of American Water and used under license, but is not owned by American Water. As such, AWR’s optional programs are not provided or guaranteed by American Water or its affiliates, and any changes in AWR’s prices are not determined or controlled by American Water or its affiliates.

About Philadelphia Energy Authority

The Philadelphia Energy Authority (PEA) is an independent municipal authority focused on building a robust, equitable clean energy economy for Philadelphia. With the leadership of City Council President Darrell Clarke, PEA runs the Philadelphia Energy Campaign, a $1 billion, 10-year investment in energy efficiency and clean energy projects to create 10,000 jobs. PEA has supported over $380 million in projects and created nearly 3,300 jobs so far. Learn more at www.philaenergy.org.