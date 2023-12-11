Cytovance Biologics and Alcami Unite to Deliver End-to-End Solutions for Biologics Developers

OKLAHOMA CITY & WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cytovance Biologics has announced a strategic collaboration with fellow CDMO Alcami Corporation to expand its large molecule biologic manufacturing and sterile fill finish offering.

Cytovance is at the forefront of overcoming development and manufacturing obstacles by fine-tuning unique processes that help drug developers reach their next critical milestone. Cytovance CCO, Axel Schleyer, shared that, “Our team is very excited to combine Alcami’s expertise in liquid and lyophilization sterile filling, packaging, and labeling with our bulk drug substance development and manufacturing services. Our shared cultures of quality and ingenuity make this a winning combination to support life-changing drugs every step on the path to patient, from early development to commercial supply!”

As a rapidly increasing number of promising drug targets are discovered, many drug developers without internal resources to mass manufacture their molecule are faltering on the way to clinical trials, demanding that trusted CDMO partners step up to help them hit future commercialization goals. The key to successfully bringing these difficult-to-express and often harder-to-produce products to the market is to work with experts who have years of experience and a proven track record of transforming a chosen molecule into bulk drug substance and on to patients in need.

With the addition of Alcami’s sterile fill-finish spaces and impressive individual manufacturing and filling lines, Cytovance customers will now have the option to transition their bulk product to a vetted cGMP partner for advanced clinical and commercial production and packaging. Alcami’s offering includes formulation, release, and stability testing, vial and syringe filling, and advanced cGMP biostorage options that have already supported the successful launch of over 50 commercial products.

The two companies are already hard at work coordinating respective manufacturing processes and quality systems. “We are proud to work alongside the team at Cytovance Biologics to deliver unrivaled expertise in high-quality fill-finish operations during this pivotal moment in complex large molecule drug development. Our combined 77 years of serving the life science industry promises our shared customers the utmost commitment to pharmacological product quality, ultimately getting new drug products to patients faster,” said Alcami CEO William Humphries.

Working with Alcami marks Cytovance’s third publicly announced collaboration of the year, preceded by two international partnerships with custom microbial strain development providers.

About Cytovance Biologics:

Cytovance® Biologics is a leading biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering ingenuity and integrated development services to support large molecule biologics throughout the journey from R&D to regulatory approval. These services include mammalian cell line development, cell banking, microbial strain development, process and analytical development, process characterization, and cGMP manufacturing. The company's 140,000+ sq. ft. state-of-the-art facilities in America’s Heartland are designed to meet US, EU, and global regulatory requirements. Find out more at https://cytovance.com/.

About Alcami:

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization headquartered in North Carolina with over 40 years of experience advancing products through every stage of the development lifecycle. Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics, providing customizable and innovative solutions for analytical development, clinical to commercial sterile and oral solid dose drug product manufacturing, packaging, microbiology, cGMP biostorage, environmental monitoring, and pharmaceutical support services. Alcami’s private equity ownership includes GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

