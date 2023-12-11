Bridge Bank Increases EliseAI’s Line of Credit to $30 Million to Support Company’s Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridge Bank today announced that its Technology Banking Group increased EliseAI’s line of credit from $15 million to $30 million to support the company’s continued growth.

New York-based EliseAI is dedicated to building the world’s most advanced conversational artificial intelligence platform with a focus on rental housing and health care. The company enables businesses to improve and automate communications with their customers, transforming the industries it serves and improving services fundamental to the lives of all consumers.

“We appreciate EliseAI’s commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Roger Klarmann, senior vice president in Bridge Bank’s Technology Banking Group. “Bridge Bank provides banking solutions to foster growth in cutting-edge technologies, and this extended line of credit reflects our confidence in EliseAI’s capabilities and goals.”

“Securing this larger line of credit is an important milestone for the company,” said Minna Song, CEO of EliseAI. “We are gratified by the confidence Bridge Bank has placed in our vision and capabilities. We are excited to invest in our business to continue to accelerate our growth, push into new markets, and improve fundamental industries through pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence.”

Bridge Bank’s Technology Banking Group supports technology companies at all stages of their life cycles with customized banking services and credit solutions to help them navigate the rapidly changing environment.

About EliseAI

EliseAI is a technology company based in New York City dedicated to building the most advanced conversational artificial intelligence platform in the world, enabling enterprises to achieve new levels of automation and customer service. To learn more, visit www.eliseai.com.

About Bridge Bank

Bridge Bank, a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, delivers relationship banking that puts clients at the center of everything. Founded in 2001 in Silicon Valley, Bridge Bank offers a full spectrum of tailored commercial banking solutions, as well as specialized expertise focused on life sciences and technology and innovation companies, at every stage in their life cycle, through its offices in major tech hubs across the country. Bridge Bank also serves the private equity and venture capital communities and provides business escrow services. Bridge Bank is part of Western Alliance Bancorporation, which has more than $70 billion in assets. Major accolades include being ranked as a top U.S. bank in 2023 by American Banker and Bank Director. As a regional bank with significant national capabilities, Bridge Bank delivers the reach, resources and local market expertise that make a difference for customers. For more information, visit Bridge Bank.