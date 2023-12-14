Children’s Hospital Association Joins with Quantum Health to Provide Healthcare Navigation Platform for Membership

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, and the Children’s Hospital Association (CHA) a leading membership of over 220 children’s hospitals, health systems and related organizations caring for children in their communities, announced today they are joining together to offer Quantum Health’s healthcare navigation platform among all CHA member hospitals. As part of this new vendor relationship and based on Quantum Health’s successful track record serving leading children’s hospitals across the country, CHA member hospitals will now have preferred access to Quantum Health’s navigation care solutions for their employees and provide improved benefits management to drive hospital system financial improvements.

Children’s hospitals, like other health systems and employers, are facing increased challenges and a more pronounced need for employee healthcare benefits and wellbeing resources to manage employee stress brought on by the pandemic, rise in youth mental health needs and the pressures caused by workforce shortages. Recent research on nursing workforce shortages reveals that 50.8% of nurses report feeling emotionally drained, used up (56.4%), fatigued (49.7%), burned out (45.1%) or at the end of their rope (29.4%) “a few times a week” or “every day.”

This stress is leading to higher levels of burnout and turnover. The average cost of turnover for a bedside RN is $40,038, causing the average hospital to lose $3.6 million to $6.5 million a year.

With this challenging backdrop, children’s hospital systems are increasingly focused on accelerating hiring and improving employee benefits to drive retention and better manage costs by providing competitive healthcare benefits that attract and keep pediatric talent, manage burnout and workforce resiliency and ensure employees understand the value of their healthcare benefits.

The new vendor relationship between Quantum Health and member hospitals of CHA will enhance hospital employees’ and their dependents’ healthcare experience through navigation solutions, while driving improved benefits management. Quantum Health currently serves 16 hospital clients, including four children’s hospitals, representing over 400,000 employees and their dependents. The company brings navigation and high-quality care coordination together with a tech-empowered, human-centric approach that provides a seamless member experience, resulting in higher quality of care and cost savings.

“Quantum Health is proud to provide healthcare navigation and care coordination for children’s hospitals and health systems nationwide. Quantum Health’s core belief is that no one should navigate the complex and costly world of healthcare alone, which is why we center the member in everything we do,” said Shannon Skaggs, president of Quantum Health. “Joining with Children’s Hospitals means we can provide personalized support for each and every one of their employees and their dependents, lending them the support and care they deserve.”

In an already stressful clinical environment, Quantum Health aims to eliminate hassle and reduce burnout for both employees and HR departments through its navigation platform. The company serves as an extension of the hospital HR team, which is increasingly focused on cost-effective benefits programs. In November, Quantum Health announced the results from its most recent actuarial study measuring the cost-savings ROI for its entire client base using its navigation platform. The five-year study (2018-2022), which was conducted and verified through an independent actuarial analysis, indicated that employer clients utilizing Quantum Health’s navigation and care coordination platform for its entire employee population generated a market-leading 3.3-to-1 ROI in Year 1 and a 5.3-to-1 ROI after three years.

As the single point of contact for both employee members and providers, the company utilizes its proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model to proactively guide through medical authorizations and quality care navigation with clinical support. In-house pharmacists and nurses offer a platform for employees to speak directly with medical professionals on a peer-to-peer level. The most advanced technology and intelligent search tools are used to allow efficient communication with providers and payers while guiding members to the most qualified providers and benefits offerings.

“The concept of Real-Time Intercept is not only for our employees engaging with Quantum Health, but also providers. It creates an earlier point of engagement as opposed to waiting until a claim is submitted six to twelve weeks after a healthcare incident has occurred. This kind of engagement influences the healthcare journey in a proactive manner for our employees instead of a reactive manner that’s been the norm with traditional care management models,” said Amanda Lord, Vice President, Total Rewards at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital — a Quantum Health client.

“Our recently released Industry Impact Report underscores the crucial role children’s hospitals and specialized pediatric services play in America’s healthcare system. Fully 80% of parents and caregivers surveyed believe in providing greater support for the wellbeing of pediatric healthcare providers,” said Kristie Seibert, Director of Insurance Advisory Services for CHA. “Our new vendor relationship with Quantum Health will allow our member hospitals to further prioritize the health of their employees. Quantum Health’s proprietary navigation solutions can guide, support and simplify the healthcare journey for our member hospitals’ employees.”

About CHA

The Children’s Hospital Association is the national voice of more than 220 children’s hospitals, advancing child health through innovation in the quality, cost and delivery of care. Learn more at ChildrensHospitals.org.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine, and one of FORTUNE’S Best Workplaces in Healthcare. The Women Presidents’ Organization has also ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for over 15 years.

To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.